Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Prosus N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 10/21 05:15:24 am
77.98 EUR   -1.14%
05:04aPROSUS N : Clarificatory statement regarding dividend
PU
03:34aPROSUS N : Distributions to shareholders
PU
02:54aPROSUS N : Clarificatory statement regarding distribution to shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prosus N : CLARIFICATORY STATEMENT REGARDING DIVIDEND

10/21/2021 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROSUS N.V.

(Incorporated in the Netherlands)

(Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688)

ISIN: NL0013654783

Euronext Amsterdam and JSE Share code: PRX

("Prosus" or the "Company")

DISTRIBUTIONS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Further to the announcement on 24 August 2021, shareholders are reminded that holders of ordinary shares N as at Friday, 29 October 2021 (the dividend record date) who do not wish to receive a capital repayment can elect to receive a dividend instead. A choice for one option implies an opt-out of the other option. Elections to receive a dividend instead of a capital repayment will need to be made by holders of ordinary shares N by Monday, 15 November 2021. Capital repayments and dividends will be payable to shareholders recorded in the books on the dividend record date and paid on or after Tuesday, 23 November 2021.

Holders holding their ordinary shares N in South Africa via Strate will receive a distribution of 247.7811 Rand cents per ordinary share N in the event that they choose to receive their distribution as repaid capital.

Generally, shareholders holding their ordinary shares N on the South African register positively electing to receive a dividend will receive a net distribution of at least 161.05771 Rand cents per ordinary share N. A maximum amount of 86.72339 Rands will be withheld (being 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax plus 20% SA dividend tax). This 15% Dutch dividend withholding tax may be reduced if shareholders provide evidence via the ABN AMRO platform that they are entitled to tax treaty benefits. The amount of additional South African dividend tax payable will be calculated by deducting from the 20% South African dividend tax otherwise due, a rebate equal to the Dutch dividend withholding tax paid in respect of the dividend (without any right of recovery). Those shareholders, unless exempt from paying dividend tax or entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate in terms of an applicable tax treaty, will thus be subject to a maximum of 20% total dividend tax which equals 49.55622 Rands.

Holders of ordinary shares N that don't elect for a dividend will automatically receive a capital repayment which will not be subject to Dutch dividend withholding tax and South African dividend tax.

For more information regarding the tax implications of the Prosus distribution, please refer to the announcement on 24 August 2021.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

21 October 2021

JSE sponsor to Prosus:

Investec Bank Limited

Euronext listing agent

ING Bank N.V.

Euronext paying agent

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Enquiries

Investor Enquiries

Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations

+1 347-210-4305

Media Enquiries

Sarah Ryan, International Media Relations

+ 31 6 29721038

About Prosus

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, and education technology sectors in markets including India, Russia and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including health, logistics, blockchain, and social commerce. Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's everyday lives.

Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU'S, Bykea, Codecademy, DappRadar, DeHaat, dott, ElasticRun, eMAG, Eruditus, Honor, iFood, Klar, LazyPay, letgo, Meesho, Movile, OLX, PayU, Quick Ride, Red Dot Payment, Remitly, Republic, SimilarWeb, Shipper, Skillsoft, SoloLearn, Swiggy, and Udemy.

Hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of Prosus's associates a part of their daily lives. For listed companies where we have an interest, please see: Tencent (www.tencent.com), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru), Trip.com Group Limited (www.trip.com), and DeliveryHero (www.deliveryhero.com).

Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of around a fifth of the world's population.

Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX) and a2X Markets (PRX.AJ). Prosus is majority owned by Naspers. For more information, please visit www.prosus.com..

13

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 09:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROSUS N.V.
05:04aPROSUS N : Clarificatory statement regarding dividend
PU
03:34aPROSUS N : Distributions to shareholders
PU
02:54aPROSUS N : Clarificatory statement regarding distribution to shareholders
PU
01:00aEat or be eaten? Food delivery apps have knives out as pandemic boom fades
RE
10/20Analysis-Eat or be eaten? Food delivery apps have knives out as pandemic boom fades
RE
10/20PROSUS N : Update on prosus share repurchase
PU
10/19PROSUS N : Update on Prosus share repurchase
PU
10/19PROSUS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/13PROSUS N : Update on prosus share repurchase
PU
10/12PROSUS N : Update on Prosus share repurchase
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROSUS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 280 M - -
Net income 2022 8 167 M - -
Net cash 2022 498 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 291 B 291 B -
EV / Sales 2022 40,0x
EV / Sales 2023 30,7x
Nbr of Employees 23 939
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart PROSUS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Prosus N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 78,88 €
Average target price 116,51 €
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Group Chief Operating Officer
David Tudor Group General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSUS N.V.-10.73%291 212
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.66%624 165
NETFLIX, INC.15.61%276 684
AIRBNB, INC.15.64%105 157
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.80%90 003
NASPERS LIMITED-11.41%75 092