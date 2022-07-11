Prosus N : Changes to directors' interests

Prosus N.V.

(Incorporated in the Netherlands)

(Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688)

AEX and JSE Share Code: PRX ISIN: NL0013654783

(Prosus)

Changes to directors' interests

Today, Steve Pacak will notify the Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) about the following changes to the shares and voting rights held by him due to an on-market disposal of Prosus N.V. shares. Steve Pacak exercised 54,000 share options and the linked Prosus N.V. and Multichoice Group Limited share options. These share options relate to 54,000 Naspers N ordinary share options, awarded on 7 September 2012 with a base cost of R482.59 per share and vested on 7 September 2015, 7 September 2016 and 7 September 2017.

N Ordinary Shares

Date Director Number of shares disposed of Number of votes applicable to the disposal Lowest value per share Highest value per share Volume weighted average value per share 8 July 2022 Steve Pacak 54,000 54,000 €67.10 €69.84 €68.2265

For additional information in relation to the AFM disclosures, please see the AFM's registers on the AFM's website (https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters).

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 11 July 2022

JSE sponsor to Prosus: Investec Bank Limited