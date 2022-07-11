Log in
    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:29 2022-07-11 am EDT
66.70 EUR   -1.33%
11:14aPROSUS N : Changes to directors' interests
PU
07/10PROSUS N : Vegrow raises $25m in Series B funding led by Prosus Ventures
PU
07/07PROSUS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
Prosus N : Changes to directors' interests

07/11/2022 | 11:14am EDT
Prosus N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688)
AEX and JSE Share Code: PRX ISIN: NL0013654783
(Prosus)

Changes to directors' interests

Today, Steve Pacak will notify the Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) about the following changes to the shares and voting rights held by him due to an on-market disposal of Prosus N.V. shares. Steve Pacak exercised 54,000 share options and the linked Prosus N.V. and Multichoice Group Limited share options. These share options relate to 54,000 Naspers N ordinary share options, awarded on 7 September 2012 with a base cost of R482.59 per share and vested on 7 September 2015, 7 September 2016 and 7 September 2017.

N Ordinary Shares

Date

Director

Number of shares disposed of

Number of votes applicable to the disposal

Lowest value per share

Highest value per share

Volume weighted average

value per share

8 July 2022

Steve Pacak

54,000

54,000

€67.10

€69.84

€68.2265

For additional information in relation to the AFM disclosures, please see the AFM's registers on the AFM's website (https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters).

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 11 July 2022
JSE sponsor to Prosus: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
