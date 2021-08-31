Log in
    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 08/31 11:36:53 am
74.9 EUR   +6.41%
11:42aPROSUS N : Changes to directors' interests
PU
11:32aPROSUS N : Changes to directors's interests
PU
11:07aProsus doubles down on India with $4.7 billion deal for BillDesk
RE
Prosus N : Changes to directors's interests

08/31/2021 | 11:32am EDT
About Prosus

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, and education technology sectors in markets including India, Russia, and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including health, logistics, blockchain, and social commerce. Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's everyday lives.

Every day, millions of people use the products and services ofcompanies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built, including 99minutos, Avito, Brainly, BUX, BYJU'S, Bykea, Codecademy, DappRadar, DeHaat, dott, ElasticRun, eMAG, Eruditus, Flink, GoodHabitz, Honor, iFood, Klar, LazyPay, letgo, Meesho, Movile, Oda, OLX, PayU, Quick Ride, Red Dot Payment, Remitly, Republic, Shipper, SimilarWeb, Skillsoft, SoloLearn, Swiggy, Udemy, Urban Companyand Wolt.

Hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of Prosus's associates a part of their daily lives. For listed companies where we have an interest, please see: Tencent, Mail.ru, Trip.com Group Limited, and DeliveryHero.

Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of more than 2 billion users globally.

Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX) and a2X Markets (PRX.AJ). Prosus is majority-owned by Naspers.

For more information, please visit www.prosus.com.

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 15:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on PROSUS N.V.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 293 M - -
Net income 2022 6 234 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 265 B 265 B -
EV / Sales 2022 36,1x
EV / Sales 2023 28,9x
Nbr of Employees 23 939
Free-Float 53,3%
Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 70,39 €
Average target price 115,45 €
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Group Chief Operating Officer
David Tudor Group General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSUS N.V.-20.34%265 373
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.41%569 331
NETFLIX, INC.4.71%250 589
AIRBNB, INC.6.28%96 645
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%74 601
NASPERS LIMITED-22.83%65 647