    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
Prosus N : Changes to the board and composition of the Prosus sustainability committee

03/31/2022 | 11:36am EDT
PROSUS N.V.
Incorporated in the Netherlands
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688
ISIN: NL0013654783
Euronext Amsterdam and JSE share code: PRX
("Prosus")

Changes to the board and composition of the Prosus sustainability committee

Effective 1 April 2022, Mr Ben van der Ross, independent non-executive director, retires from the board and the Prosus sustainability committee. The board thanks Mr van der Ross for his valuable contribution to the board and committee.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 31 March 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 15:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 400 M - -
Net income 2022 17 607 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 435 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,77x
Yield 2022 0,17%
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2022 20,2x
EV / Sales 2023 15,7x
Nbr of Employees 23 939
Free-Float 63,9%
