Prosus N : Changes to the board and composition of the Prosus sustainability committee

PROSUS N.V.
Changes to the board and composition of the Prosus sustainability committee
Incorporated in the Netherlands
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688
ISIN: NL0013654783
Euronext Amsterdam and JSE share code: PRX
("Prosus")
Effective 1 April 2022, Mr Ben van der Ross, independent non-executive director, retires from the board and the Prosus sustainability committee. The board thanks Mr van der Ross for his valuable contribution to the board and committee.
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 31 March 2022
Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
