Prosus N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction16 jul 2024
Issuing institutionProsus N.V.
Place of residenceHoofddorp
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital268.163.220,65 EUR Total votes5.363.264.413,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockAandelen B ISIN Disclosure0,05 Previous notification2.869.537.584 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0013654783 Disclosure0,05 Previous notification2.577.417.975 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
Type stockBijzonder aandeel ISIN Disclosure0,05 Previous notification6.446.739 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureAandelen B Type stock ISIN0,05 Nominal value2.869.537.584 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0013654783 ISIN0,05 Nominal value2.487.280.090 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0
DisclosureBijzonder aandeel Type stock ISIN0,05 Nominal value6.446.739 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 17 July 2024

