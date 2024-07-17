Market Closed -
1st Jan Change
32.79
EUR
-2.53%
-0.58%
+21.51%
Prosus N : Hoofddorp
July 16, 2024 at 06:06 pm EDT
Prosus N.V.
Prosus N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 16 jul 2024
Issuing institution Prosus N.V.
Place of residence Hoofddorp Previous result Next result
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Month
Total placed capital268.163.220,65 EUR
Total votes5.363.264.413,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Type stockAandelen B
ISIN
Disclosure0,05
Previous notification2.869.537.584
Total votes1,00
Nominal value0
Type stockGewoon aandeel
ISINNL0013654783
Disclosure0,05
Previous notification2.577.417.975
Total votes1,00
Nominal value0
Type stockBijzonder aandeel
ISIN
Disclosure0,05
Previous notification6.446.739
Total votes1,00
Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
DisclosureAandelen B
Type stock
ISIN0,05
Nominal value2.869.537.584
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock0
DisclosureGewoon aandeel
Type stockNL0013654783
ISIN0,05
Nominal value2.487.280.090
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock0
DisclosureBijzonder aandeel
Type stock
ISIN0,05
Nominal value6.446.739
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock0
Date last update: 17 July 2024
Disclaimer Prosus NV published this content on
16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
16 July 2024 22:05:02 UTC.
Prosus N.V. is a holding company in the service of the global Internet consumer group (Naspers). Net sales (including intragroup) by activity break down as follows:
- management of social platforms and digital content (69.1%): via Tencent;
- operation of Internet platforms (30.9%): primarily through the classified ad (OLX, etc.), mobile and electronic payment (PayU), e-commerce (eMAG), online food ordering and delivery (Delivery Hero, Swiggy and iFood) and online education (Stack Overflow, Skillsoft and GoodHabitz) platforms.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (49.1%), Latin America (39.1%), Asia (9.2%), North America (1.5%) and other (1.1%).
More about the company
