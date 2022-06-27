Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Prosus N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  16:38 24/06/2022 BST
53.07 EUR   +4.57%
07:30aProsus' FY22 Profit Soars on Investment Disposal, Fair Value Gains
MT
07:16aPROSUS N : Proposed amendments to the articles of association, English text (Alternative 1) (PDF) opens in new window
PU
07:16aPROSUS N : Proposed amendments to the articles of association, English text (Alternative 2) (PDF) opens in new window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prosus N : Proposed amendments to the articles of association, English text (Alternative 2) (PDF) opens in new window

06/27/2022 | 07:16am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROPOSALS TO AMEND THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION EXCLUDING ORDINARY SHARES B (ALTERNATIVE II) OF PROSUS N.V.

with official seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

This document contains the text of and an explanation to the proposed amendments of the articles of association of Prosus N.V. (the Company), as included in the agenda of the annual general meeting of the Company, under agenda item 4 in respect of alternative (ii), and agenda item 5, also in respect of alternative (ii), viz. the event that the exchange offer transaction as announced on 12 May 2021 was and is NOTimplemented, and consequently the articles of association read as they read since 10 November 2020.

Capital decrease 2021

The proposal for agenda item 4 relates to the proposed capital decrease to be effectuated in 2021.

This document shows under 4(A) (capital increase) the amendments in connection with the first proposed amendment to the articles of association under agenda item 4, alternative (ii). The first column displays the current text of the provisions of the articles of association for which an amendment is proposed. The second column displays the proposed amendments; changes are shown underlined. The third column provides brief explanatory notes per amended article.

Under 4(B) (capital decrease), the amendments are shown in connection with the second proposed amendment to the articles of association under agenda item 4, alternative (ii). The first column displays the text of the provisions of the articles of association following the first amendment (capital increase) for which an amendment is proposed. The second column displays the proposed amendments; changes are shown underlined. The third column provides brief explanatory notes per amended article.

Capital decrease 2022 and onwards

The proposal for the agenda item 5 relates to the capital decrease for 2022 and further.

This document shows under 5(A) (capital increase) the amendments in connection with the first proposed amendment to the articles of association under agenda item 5, for alternative (ii). The first column displays the (then) current text of the provisions of the articles of association for which an amendment is proposed. The second column displays the proposed amendments; changes are shown underlined. The third column provides brief explanatory notes per amended article.

Under 5(B) (capital decrease), the amendments are shown in connection with the second proposed amendment to the articles of association under agenda item 5, alternative (ii). The first column displays the text of the provisions of the articles of association following the first amendment (capital increase) for which an amendment is proposed. The second column displays the proposed amendments; changes are shown underlined. The third column provides brief explanatory notes per amended article.

The text of the proposal below is an English translation of a proposal prepared in Dutch. In preparing the text below, an attempt has been made to translate as literally as possible without jeopardising the overall continuity of the text. Inevitably, however, differences may occur in translation and if they do, the Dutch text will govern by law. In this translation, Dutch legal concepts are expressed in English terms. The concepts concerned may not be identical to concepts described by the English terms as such terms may be understood under the laws of other jurisdictions.

PROSUS N.V.

Drieluiken statutenwijzigingen

AvA 2021

AGENDA ITEM 4: (A) CAPITAL INCREASE 2021

CURRENT TEXT:

PROPOSED NEW TEXT:

EXPLANATORY NOTES:

Article 4. Authorised Capital; shareholding Naspers.

Article 4. Authorised Capital.

4.1

The authorised capital of the Company is two hundred and fifty

4.1

The authorised capital of the Company is nine hundred and fifty-

In order to effect the capital increase, the

one million euro (EUR 251,000,000).

one million euro (EUR 951,000,000).

nominal value of each Ordinary Share N in

4.2

The authorised capital of the Company is divided into five billion

4.2

The authorised capital of the Company is divided into five billion

issue will be increased by EUR 0.14, from EUR

ten million and ten thousand (5,010,010,000) Shares, of which:

ten million and ten thousand (5,010,010,000) Shares, of which:

0.05 to EUR 0.19.

ten million (10,000,000) are Ordinary Shares A1 with a

ten million (10,000,000) are Ordinary Shares A1 with a

nominal value of five eurocents (EUR 0.05) each;

nominal value of five eurocents (EUR 0.05) each;

ten thousand (10,000) are Ordinary Shares A2 with a

ten thousand (10,000) are Ordinary Shares A2 with a

nominal value of fifty euro (EUR 50) each; and

nominal value of fifty euro (EUR 50) each;

five billion (5,000,000,000) are Ordinary Shares N with a

five billion (5,000,000,000)

are Ordinary Shares N with a

nominal value of five eurocents (EUR 0.05) each, which

nominal value of nineteen

eurocents (EUR 0.19)each, which

Ordinary Shares N shall rank Pari Passu in respect of all

Ordinary Shares N shall rank Pari Passu in respect of all

rights.

rights.

4.3

All Shares are registered. The Company shall not issue share

4.3

Unchanged

certificates or statements evidencing or purporting to evidence

title to the Shares, which shall at all times remain in

dematerialised form.

4.4

A person who is entitled to and wishes to inspect the register of

4.4

Unchanged

dematerialised Shares may do so only through the Company and

in accordance with Dutch law and the rules of the CSD.

Article 39. Adoption of Resolutions and Voting Power.

Article 39. Adoption of Resolutions and Voting Power.

39.1

Each Ordinary Share A1 and each Ordinary Share N confers the

39.1

Each Ordinary Share A1 confers the right to cast five (5) votes.

Under Dutch law, the number of votes that

right to cast one (1) vote.

Each Ordinary Share N confers the right to cast nineteen (19)

can be exercised on a Share must correspond

Each Ordinary Share A2 confers the right to cast one thousand

votes. Each Ordinary Share A2 confers the right to cast five

to the nominal value of such Share compared

(1,000) votes.

thousand (5,000) votes.

to other classes of Shares with a different

39.2

At the General Meeting, all resolutions must be adopted by an

39.2

Unchanged

nominal value. The voting rights on the

absolute majority of the valid votes cast, except in those cases in

various classes of Shares change, due to the

which the law or these Articles of Association require a greater

increase of the nominal value of the Ordinary

majority. If there is a tie in voting, the proposal will be rejected.

Shares N.

39.3

The Board may determine that votes cast prior to the General

39.3

Unchanged

Meeting, by electronic means of communication or by mail, are

equated with votes cast at the time of the General Meeting. Such

votes may not be cast before the record date referred to in Article

38.2. Without prejudice to the provisions of Article 38, the notice

convening the General Meeting must state how Shareholders may

exercise their rights prior to the meeting.

39.4

Blank and invalid votes will be regarded as not having been cast.

39.4

Unchanged

39.5

The chairperson of the meeting will decide whether and to what

39.5

Unchanged

extent votes are taken orally, in writing, electronically or by poll

CURRENT TEXT:

PROPOSED NEW TEXT:

EXPLANATORY NOTES:

(meaning that each Shareholder that wants to vote against a proposal raises his or her hand or speaks up, and all Shareholders that do not raise their hand or speak up vote in favour of the proposal).

39.6 When determining how many votes are cast by Shareholders, how 39.6 Unchanged many Shareholders are present or represented, or what portion of

the Company's issued capital is represented, no account will be taken of Shares for which no votes may be cast by law.

AGENDA ITEM 4: (B) CAPITAL DECREASE 2021

THEN CURRENT TEXT:

PROPOSED NEW TEXT:

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Article 4. Authorised Capital.

Article 4. Authorised Capital.

4.1

The authorised capital of the Company is nine hundred and fifty-

4.1

The authorised capital of the Company is two hundred and fifty

In order to effect the capital decrease, the

one million euro (EUR 951,000,000).

one million euro (EUR 251,000,000).

nominal value of each Ordinary Share N in

4.2

The authorised capital of the Company is divided into five billion

4.2

The authorised capital of the Company is divided into five billion

issue will be decreased with EUR 0.14, from

ten million and ten thousand (5,010,010,000) Shares, of which:

ten million and ten thousand (5,010,010,000) Shares, of which:

EUR 0.19 to EUR 0.05.

ten million (10,000,000) are Ordinary Shares A1 with a

ten million (10,000,000) are Ordinary Shares A1 with a

nominal value of five eurocents (EUR 0.05) each;

nominal value of five eurocents (EUR 0.05) each;

ten thousand (10,000) are Ordinary Shares A2 with a

ten thousand (10,000) are Ordinary Shares A2 with a

nominal value of fifty euro (EUR 50) each;

nominal value of fifty euro (EUR 50) each; and

five billion (5,000,000,000) are Ordinary Shares N with a

five billion (5,000,000,000) are Ordinary Shares N with a

nominal value of nineteen eurocents (EUR 0.19) each, which

nominal value of five eurocents (EUR 0.05)each, which

Ordinary Shares N shall rank Pari Passu in respect of all

Ordinary Shares N shall rank Pari Passu in respect of all

rights.

rights.

4.3

All Shares are registered. The Company shall not issue share

4.3

Unchanged

certificates or statements evidencing or purporting to evidence

title to the Shares, which shall at all times remain in

dematerialised form.

4.4

A person who is entitled to and wishes to inspect the register of

4.4

Unchanged

dematerialised Shares may do so only through the Company and

in accordance with Dutch law and the rules of the CSD.

Article 39. Adoption of Resolutions and Voting Power.

Article 39. Adoption of Resolutions and Voting Power.

39.1

Each Ordinary Share A1 confers the right to cast five (5) votes.

39.1

Each Ordinary Share A1 and each Ordinary Share N confers the

Under Dutch law, the number of votes that

Each Ordinary Share N confers the right to cast nineteen (19)

right to cast one (1) vote.

can be exercised on a Share must correspond

votes. Each Ordinary Share A2 confers the right to cast five

Each Ordinary Share A2 confers the right to cast one thousand

to the nominal value of such Share compared

thousand (5,000) votes.

(1,000) votes.

to other classes of Shares with a different

39.2

At the General Meeting, all resolutions must be adopted by an

39.2

Unchanged

nominal value. The voting rights on the

absolute majority of the valid votes cast, except in those cases in

various classes of Shares change, due to the

which the law or these Articles of Association require a greater

decrease of the nominal value of the Ordinary

majority. If there is a tie in voting, the proposal will be rejected.

Shares N.

39.3

The Board may determine that votes cast prior to the General

39.3

Unchanged

Meeting, by electronic means of communication or by mail, are

equated with votes cast at the time of the General Meeting. Such

votes may not be cast before the record date referred to in Article

38.2. Without prejudice to the provisions of Article 38, the notice

convening the General Meeting must state how Shareholders may

exercise their rights prior to the meeting.

39.4

Blank and invalid votes will be regarded as not having been cast.

39.4

Unchanged

39.5

The chairperson of the meeting will decide whether and to what

39.5

Unchanged

extent votes are taken orally, in writing, electronically or by poll

THEN CURRENT TEXT:

PROPOSED NEW TEXT:

EXPLANATORY NOTES

(meaning that each Shareholder that wants to vote against a proposal raises his or her hand or speaks up, and all Shareholders that do not raise their hand or speak up vote in favour of the proposal).

39.6 When determining how many votes are cast by Shareholders, how 39.6 Unchanged many Shareholders are present or represented, or what portion of

the Company's issued capital is represented, no account will be taken of Shares for which no votes may be cast by law.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 06:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROSUS N.V.
07:30aProsus' FY22 Profit Soars on Investment Disposal, Fair Value Gains
MT
07:16aPROSUS N : Proposed amendments to the articles of association, English text (Alternative 1..
PU
07:16aPROSUS N : Proposed amendments to the articles of association, English text (Alternative 2..
PU
07:02aProsus Gets $4 Billion Via Sale of 4% Stake in Chinese Retailer JD.com
MT
06:54aProsus to trim Tencent stake as FY core headline earnings slump
RE
06:53aProsus, Naspers to gradually sell Tencent shares to fund share repurchases
RE
06:50aProsus, Naspers Launch Open-ended Share Repurchase Program
MT
06:42aTencent falls 2.5% as Prosus, Napsers say to gradually sell shares
RE
06:26aPROSUS N : Results Call Presentation (PDF)
PU
06:26aPROSUS N : Financial results short-form release (PDF)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROSUS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 269 M - 5 914 M
Net income 2022 15 077 M - 12 267 M
Net Debt 2022 5 793 M - 4 714 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,24x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 171 B 171 B 140 B
EV / Sales 2022 24,4x
EV / Sales 2023 19,5x
Nbr of Employees 23 939
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart PROSUS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Prosus N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 53,07 €
Average target price 82,36 €
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Chief Financial Officer
David Tudor Group General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSUS N.V.-27.83%171 485
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.89%467 272
NETFLIX, INC.-68.32%84 790
AIRBNB, INC.-37.83%65 880
NASPERS LIMITED-22.62%46 848
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-45.08%45 223