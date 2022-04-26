Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Prosus N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/26 10:16:09 am EDT
43.16 EUR   +1.14%
04/22PROSUS N : OLX global impact report 2021
PU
04/20PROSUS N : FOODICS raises $170 million in largest SaaS Series C round in MENA
PU
04/20Foodics announced that it has received $170 million in funding from Prosus N.V., Sanabil Investments, Sequoia Capital India Advisors Private Limited, Saudi Technology Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst, Inc.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prosus N : Social music creation platform BandLab raises US$65m Series B funding, with Prosus Ventures joining as a new investor

04/26/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Social music creation platform BandLab raises US$65m Series B funding, with Prosus Ventures joining as a new investor

Singapore, April 26, 2022: BandLab, the Singapore-based social music platform bringing pro-quality creator tools to music makers worldwide, today announced the close of its Series B round totallingUS$65m with a post-money valuation of US$315mm. The company welcomed Prosus Ventures, the venture investing arm of Netherlands-listed Prosus, which is majority-owned by Naspers (the largest shareholder of Tencent), to its list of investors.

The investment round was led by Vulcan Capital, the multi-billion-dollar investment arm of Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul G. Allen, with participation from Caldecott Music Group and K3 Ventures, a venture capital firm that was an early backer of super app Grab and tech giant Bytedance. The funds will allow BandLab to expand its team and continue to refine and grow its offerings to music creators and aspiring artists worldwide.

BandLab's next-generation platform supports creators of all kinds of sophistication levels, from first-time creators to viral TikTok stars and GRAMMY-winning producers, much as workplace productivity tools support businesses large and small. Its cross-platform creative ecosystem offers users everything from their award-winning Mix Editor to a comprehensive royalty-free Sounds library, as well as Mastering,newly announced AI-powered SongStarter and more. Beyond creation tools, artist services like Distribution and direct fan subscriptions empower the fast-growing creator economy. The upcoming integration of the recentlyacquired leading independent artist services platform ReverbNation into BandLab will further expand the suite of services available to independent artists around the world.

"Prosus Ventures has a record of highly successful investments in some of the world's most groundbreaking companies, and we're thrilled they see the merits of our vision," says Meng Ru Kuok, co-founder and CEO of BandLab. "We're proud to be a leading company in the music creation category and couldn't be happier to have them join us in empowering the future of music."

"BandLab has built a next-generation platform that is democratising music creation for creators globally," said Sachin Bhanot, Head of Southeast Asia Investments for Prosus Ventures. "The company has experienced impressive growth while generating solid user engagement. We are thrilled to support the company's dedication to using innovative technologies, like AI, to put the power in the hands of creators."

About BandLab

BandLab's vision is simple: A future where there are no boundaries to making and sharing music.

Founded in 2015, BandLab is the next-generation social music creation platform on a mission to break down the technical, geographic, and creative barriers for musicians and fans. Free-to-use, the mobile-first cross-platform DAW and social network, unites the entire creator journey into one place, boasting a suite of features and tools for creators to make and share their music with fans.

To find out why over 40 million creators love and use BandLab, visit bandlab.comor sign up for free on the App Store or Google Play. BandLab is the flagship product of BandLab Technologies, which also includes a professional-level digital audio workstation, Cakewalk.

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 14:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROSUS N.V.
04/22PROSUS N : OLX global impact report 2021
PU
04/20PROSUS N : FOODICS raises $170 million in largest SaaS Series C round in MENA
PU
04/20Foodics announced that it has received $170 million in funding from Prosus N.V., Sanabi..
CI
04/19PROSUS : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/05PROSUS N : ICRIER and Prosus set up the Centre for Internet and Digital Economy
PU
04/05PROSUS : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/01PROSUS N : Changes to the board and composition of the Prosus sustainability committee
PU
03/31PROSUS N : Changes to the board and composition of the Prosus sustainability committee
PU
03/31Prosus N.V. Announces Retirement of Ben Van Der Ross, Independent Non-Executive Directo..
CI
03/30TRANSCRIPT : Prosus N.V. - Special Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROSUS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 396 M - -
Net income 2022 17 819 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,94x
Yield 2022 0,24%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2022 16,6x
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 23 939
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart PROSUS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Prosus N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 42,68 €
Average target price 94,58 €
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Chief Financial Officer
David Tudor Group General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSUS N.V.-41.96%116 540
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.33%397 388
AIRBNB, INC.-4.87%100 806
NETFLIX, INC.-65.16%93 258
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.63%63 419
NASPERS LIMITED-39.20%36 945