  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Prosus N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:37:10 2023-06-13 am EDT
67.80 EUR   +1.22%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prosus N : Trading statement

06/14/2023 | 01:58am EDT
Trading statement

14 Jun 2023 07:50 CEST

Issuer

PROSUS N.V.

Source

PROSUS

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

PROSUS

ISIN

NL0013654783

Symbol

PRX

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 05:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PROSUS N.V.
01:58aProsus N : Trading statement
PU
06/13PROSUS : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
06/08PROSUS : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
06/07PROSUS : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/06Prosus N : expands its suite of generative AI applications across its global portfolio by ..
PU
06/05Prosus N : PayU and Prosus champion sustainable packaging solutions In India with new repo..
PU
06/01Adevinta and Prosus' JV OLX Brasil Appoints New Chief Executive Officer - Olivier Aiza..
AQ
06/01Nvidia runaway winner in market cap addition in May
RE
06/01Prosus : NAV cut by -6.9%
Alphavalue
05/19PROSUS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on PROSUS N.V.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 158 M - -
Net income 2023 3 399 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 064 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,1x
Yield 2023 0,14%
Capitalization 91 342 M 91 342 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
EV / Sales 2024 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 30 413
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart PROSUS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Prosus N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 67,80 €
Average target price 88,78 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Tudor Group General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Ervin Tu Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSUS N.V.5.20%91 342
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.32%409 648
NETFLIX, INC.43.78%188 472
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.67.45%84 475
AIRBNB, INC.45.72%78 523
NASPERS LIMITED12.15%33 126
