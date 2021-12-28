Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Prosus N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
  Report
12/28 11:35:24 am
71.25 EUR   -3.13%
12:37pPROSUS N : Update on prosus share repurchase
PU
10:37aPROSUS N : Update on Prosus share repurchase
PU
12/23South African rand and stocks ride global rally
RE
Prosus N : UPDATE ON PROSUS SHARE REPURCHASE

12/28/2021 | 12:37pm EST
Prosus N.V.

(Incorporated in the Netherlands)

(Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688)

AEX and JSE Share Code: PRX ISIN: NL0013654783

(Prosus)

Update on PROSUS share REPURCHASE

Prosus today announces an update to its share repurchase programme of Prosus ordinary shares N (the Share Repurchase) announced on 23 August 2021.

As part of the Share Repurchase, for the period between 20 December 2021 and 24 December 2021, Prosus repurchased 1 507 243 Prosus ordinary shares N at an average price of €69.6075 per share for a total consideration of €104 915 418.70 (US$118 544 498.01).

More information on the Share Repurchase is available on https://www.prosus.com/news/investors-shareholder-information/.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

28 December 2021

JSE sponsor to Prosus

Investec Bank Limited

Enquiries

Investor Enquiries

Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations

+1 347-210-4305

Media Enquiries

Sarah Ryan, International Media Relations

+ 31 6 29721038

About Prosus

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, and education technology sectors in markets including India, Russia and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including health, logistics, blockchain, and social commerce. Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's everyday lives.

Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU'S, Bykea, Codecademy, DappRadar, DeHaat, dott, ElasticRun, eMAG, Eruditus, Honor, iFood, Klar, LazyPay, letgo, Meesho, Movile, OLX, PayU, Quick Ride, Red Dot Payment, Remitly, Republic, SimilarWeb, Shipper, Skillsoft, SoloLearn, Swiggy, and Udemy.

Hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of Prosus's associates a part of their daily lives. For listed companies where we have an interest, please see: Tencent (www.tencent.com), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru), Trip.com Group Limited (www.trip.com), and DeliveryHero (www.deliveryhero.com).

Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of around a fifth of the world's population.

Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX) and a2X Markets (PRX.AJ). Prosus is majority owned by Naspers. For more information, please visit www.prosus.com.

Disclaimer

The Programme is being conducted in accordance with Articles 5(1) and 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") and Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (the "Delegated Regulation"). This document is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation.

This document contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

The information contained in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical and may be identified by the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions or their negatives, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements reflect Prosus's intentions, beliefs or current expectations, involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis and are based upon the best judgement of Prosus as of the date of this announcement, but could prove to be wrong. These statements are subject to change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions and entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this announcement and neither Prosus nor any other person gives any undertaking, or is under any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of this announcement or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein, any changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements and this announcement is not a representation by Prosus or any other person that they will do so, except to the extent required by law.

.

2

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 17:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 435 M - -
Net income 2022 17 712 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,99x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 214 B 213 B -
EV / Sales 2022 29,1x
EV / Sales 2023 21,8x
Nbr of Employees 23 939
Free-Float 41,3%
