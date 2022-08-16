Prosus N : UPDATE ON REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Financials (USD) Sales 2023 8 683 M - - Net income 2023 4 078 M - - Net Debt 2023 6 237 M - - P/E ratio 2023 22,3x Yield 2023 0,16% Capitalization 89 808 M 89 808 M - EV / Sales 2023 11,1x EV / Sales 2024 8,53x Nbr of Employees 30 413 Free-Float 25,2% Chart PROSUS N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 63,37 € Average target price 89,60 € Spread / Average Target 41,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Vasileios Sgourdos CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman Patrick Luke Kolek Chief Financial Officer David Tudor Group General Counsel & Compliance Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PROSUS N.V. -13.82% 89 808