  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Prosus N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
Prosus N : Update on Prosus share repurchase

01/18/2022 | 10:20am EST
Prosus N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688)
AEX and JSE Share Code: PRX ISIN: NL0013654783
(Prosus)

Update on Prosus share repurchase

Prosus today announces an update to its share repurchase programme of Prosus ordinary shares N (the Share Repurchase) announced on 23 August 2021.

As part of the Share Repurchase, for the period between 10 January 2022 and 14 January 2022, Prosus repurchased 1 813 697 Prosus ordinary shares N at an average price of €75.8194 per share for a total consideration of €137 513 350.25 (US$156 243 581.19).

More information on the Share Repurchase is available on https://www.prosus.com/news/investors-shareholder-information/.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 18 January 2022

JSE sponsor to Prosus: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

The Programme is being conducted in accordance with Articles 5(1) and 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") and Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (the "Delegated Regulation"). This document is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation.

This document contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

The information contained in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical and may be identified by the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions or their negatives, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements reflect Prosus's intentions, beliefs or current expectations, involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis and are based upon the best judgement of Prosus as of the date of this announcement, but could prove to be wrong. These statements are subject to change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions and entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this announcement and neither Prosus nor any other person gives any undertaking, or is under any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of this announcement or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein, any changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements and this announcement is not a representation by Prosus or any other person that they will do so, except to the extent required by law.

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 15:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 522 M - -
Net income 2022 17 376 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 993 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,50x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 224 B 224 B -
EV / Sales 2022 30,0x
EV / Sales 2023 22,8x
Nbr of Employees 23 939
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Chief Financial Officer
David Tudor Group General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSUS N.V.4.37%223 846
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.93%569 729
NETFLIX, INC.-12.74%232 856
AIRBNB, INC.-1.50%102 689
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.00%80 534
NASPERS LIMITED5.94%66 615