Prosus N : Update on Prosus share repurchase

Prosus N.V.

(Incorporated in the Netherlands)

(Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688)

AEX and JSE Share Code: PRX ISIN: NL0013654783

(Prosus)

Update on Prosus share repurchase

Prosus today announces an update to its share repurchase programme of Prosus ordinary shares N (the Share Repurchase) announced on 23 August 2021.

As part of the Share Repurchase, for the period between 10 January 2022 and 14 January 2022, Prosus repurchased 1 813 697 Prosus ordinary shares N at an average price of €75.8194 per share for a total consideration of €137 513 350.25 (US$156 243 581.19).

More information on the Share Repurchase is available on https://www.prosus.com/news/investors-shareholder-information/.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 18 January 2022

