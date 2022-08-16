Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Prosus N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:29 2022-08-16 am EDT
64.81 EUR   +2.27%
11:14aPROSUS N : Update on repurchase programme
PU
03:00aTencent plans to divest Meituan stake worth $24 bln -sources
RE
08/08PROSUS N : Update on repurchase programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prosus N : Update on repurchase programme

08/16/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prosus N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688)
AEX and JSE Share Code: PRX ISIN: NL0013654783
(Prosus)

Update on repurchase programme

Prosus today announces an update to the open-ended, repurchase programme in respect of the ordinary shares N in the capital of Prosus ("Prosus Shares") and N ordinary shares in the share capital of Naspers ("Naspers Shares"), from the respective Prosus and Naspers (together the "Group") free-float shareholders (together the "Repurchase Programme") announced on 27 June 2022.

As part of the Repurchase Programme, for the period between 8 August 2022 and 12 August 2022, Prosus repurchased 2,431,395 Prosus Shares at an average price of €63.2249 per share for a total consideration of €153,724,717 (US$157,716,610).

Considering the regulatory requirement to provide weekly updates on Prosus Shares repurchased, the company decided to also provide voluntary updates on the Naspers Shares repurchased.

For the period between 8 August 2022 and 12 August 2022, the Group purchased 329,534 Naspers Shares at an average price of ZAR2,452.5897 per share for a total consideration of ZAR808,211,701 (US$49,490,541).

More information on the Repurchase Programme is available on www.prosus.com/news/investors-shareholder-information/.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 16 August 2022

JSE sponsor to Prosus:
Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

The Repurchase Programme is being conducted in accordance with Articles 5(1) and 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") and Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (the "Delegated Regulation"). This document is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation.

This document contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

The information contained in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical and may be identified by the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions or their negatives, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements reflect Prosus's intentions, beliefs or current expectations, involve elements of subjective judgement and analysis and are based upon the best judgement of Prosus as of the date of this announcement, but could prove to be wrong. These statements are subject to change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions and entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this announcement and neither Prosus nor any other person gives any undertaking, or is under any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of this announcement or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein, any changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements and this announcement is not a representation by Prosus or any other person that they will do so, except to the extent required by law.

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROSUS N.V.
11:14aPROSUS N : Update on repurchase programme
PU
03:00aTencent plans to divest Meituan stake worth $24 bln -sources
RE
08/08PROSUS N : Update on repurchase programme
PU
08/08PROSUS N.V. : Share buyback
CO
08/05India's Pine Labs eyes $4-5 billion in monthly payments volume from new business
RE
08/03South African rand dips as dollar gains on U.S. service sector data
RE
08/02PROSUS N : Update on repurchase programme
PU
08/02PROSUS N : Update on Repurchase Programme
PU
08/01PROSUS : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
07/27PROSUS : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROSUS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 683 M - -
Net income 2023 4 078 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,3x
Yield 2023 0,16%
Capitalization 89 808 M 89 808 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
EV / Sales 2024 8,53x
Nbr of Employees 30 413
Free-Float 25,2%
Chart PROSUS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Prosus N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 63,37 €
Average target price 89,60 €
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Chief Financial Officer
David Tudor Group General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSUS N.V.-13.82%89 808