    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
News 
Summary

Prosus N : in conversation with Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder and CEO of Meesho

09/01/2021 | 03:32am EDT
In this fourth episode of the Prosus Techaway series, Gurveen Bedi, India Strategy Head at Prosus, interviewed Vidit Aatret, Co-founder and CEO of Meesho, which is a Prosus-backed Indian social e-commerce company, headquartered in Banglore, India, that through its vision and efforts is helping to solve e-commerce challenges for millions of people in India.

Watch them discuss the organisation's journey over the past years, the e-commerce industry, entrepreneurship, and more.

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on PROSUS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 293 M - -
Net income 2022 6 234 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 283 B 282 B -
EV / Sales 2022 38,5x
EV / Sales 2023 30,8x
Nbr of Employees 23 939
Free-Float 53,3%
Chart PROSUS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Prosus N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 74,90 €
Average target price 115,45 €
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Group Chief Operating Officer
David Tudor Group General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSUS N.V.-15.23%282 443
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.68%569 331
NETFLIX, INC.5.26%250 589
AIRBNB, INC.5.58%96 645
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%74 601
NASPERS LIMITED-17.86%65 647