Prosus N : in conversation with Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder and CEO of Meesho

In this fourth episode of the Prosus Techaway series, Gurveen Bedi, India Strategy Head at Prosus, interviewed Vidit Aatret, Co-founder and CEO of Meesho, which is a Prosus-backed Indian social e-commerce company, headquartered in Banglore, India, that through its vision and efforts is helping to solve e-commerce challenges for millions of people in India.

Watch them discuss the organisation's journey over the past years, the e-commerce industry, entrepreneurship, and more.