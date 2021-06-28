Prosus N : , Philips Foundation, Johnson Foundation and the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies provide over 800 ventilators for COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

As part of a collaborative effort, over 800 ventilators are being made available to public hospitals in regions of India most affected by COVID-19

Philips India will provide the requisite training, installation, and service support to hospitals and doctors in a safe and effective manner

New Delhi, India - Prosus, Philips Foundation, Johnson Foundation and the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies have joined forces to provide more than 800 ventilators to Indian public hospitals in regions most impacted by COVID-19. The ventilators will enable public hospitals to respond to the acute need for critical medical equipment, assist frontline healthcare workers to provide COVID-19 patients in respiratory distress with non-invasive and invasive ventilation and help prevent loss of precious lives, now and in the future. The Indian Red Cross, designated by the Indian government for on-the-ground support, will be the receiving party of the donation.

Philips India will provide the requisite training, installation, and service support to ensure that the equipment is quickly and effectively deployed.

To help combat the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Philips Foundation formed a coalition with Prosus, Johnson Foundation and the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies; all organisations have provided significant financial support to the effort.

'We learned from the Indian government and Red Cross that the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalisation and critical care would have ledto a shortage of respiratory support equipment,' said Margot Cooijmans, Director of Philips Foundation. 'That is why the Philips Foundation and its partners have come together to help meet this urgent public health need in the most underserved areas of India.'

Sehraj Singh, India Managing Director and Head of Corporate Affairs at Prosus, said: 'Prosus is deeply committed to supporting India's relief efforts and the well-being of her people through this pandemic. Last year we contributed INR 100 crore to the Indian government's response to the crisis. The second wave has been quite difficult for the country and brought the need for essential healthcare technology to the fore. Prosus is grateful to partner with the Phillips Foundation to continue to support India's fight against COVID-19.'

Daniel Mazon, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent, added: 'Amid these challenging times for the country, we are pleased to join forces with Philips Foundation, Prosus, Johnson Foundation and the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies in collaboration with Indian Red Cross and the Government of India to provide 800 ventilators to strengthen public health facilities in the country. Committed to improving people's lives, we are providing training, installation, and service support to hospitals and front-line healthcare workers,thereby supporting them in their fight against COVID-19. We are hopeful that this contribution will provide help and improve existing facilities for the shortage of critical equipment beyond the COVID-19 crisis. We will continue to actively engage in the fight against COVID-19.'

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Ryan

Prosus Media Relations

Tel: +31 6 29721038

E-mail:[email protected]

Yannick Eshuijs

Philips Foundation

Tel.: +31 6 1852 6633

E-mail:[email protected]