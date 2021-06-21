Prosus N : Proposed amendments to the articles of association (Option 2) (PDF)

PROPOSALS TO AMEND THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION EXCLUDING ORDINARY SHARES B (ALTERNATIVE II) OF PROSUS N.V.

with official seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

This document contains the text of and an explanation to the proposed amendments of the articles of association of Prosus N.V. (the Company), as included in the agenda of the annual general meeting of the Company, under agenda item 4 in respect of alternative (ii), and agenda item 5, also in respect of alternative (ii), viz. the event that the exchange offer transaction as announced on 12 May 2021 was and is NOTimplemented, and consequently the articles of association read as they read since 10 November 2020.

Capital decrease 2021

The proposal for agenda item 4 relates to the proposed capital decrease to be effectuated in 2021.

This document shows under 4(A) (capital increase) the amendments in connection with the first proposed amendment to the articles of association under agenda item 4, alternative (ii). The first column displays the current text of the provisions of the articles of association for which an amendment is proposed. The second column displays the proposed amendments; changes are shown underlined. The third column provides brief explanatory notes per amended article.

Under 4(B) (capital decrease), the amendments are shown in connection with the second proposed amendment to the articles of association under agenda item 4, alternative (ii). The first column displays the text of the provisions of the articles of association following the first amendment (capital increase) for which an amendment is proposed. The second column displays the proposed amendments; changes are shown underlined. The third column provides brief explanatory notes per amended article.

Capital decrease 2022 and onwards

The proposal for the agenda item 5 relates to the capital decrease for 2022 and further.

This document shows under 5(A) (capital increase) the amendments in connection with the first proposed amendment to the articles of association under agenda item 5, for alternative (ii). The first column displays the (then) current text of the provisions of the articles of association for which an amendment is proposed. The second column displays the proposed amendments; changes are shown underlined. The third column provides brief explanatory notes per amended article.

Under 5(B) (capital decrease), the amendments are shown in connection with the second proposed amendment to the articles of association under agenda item 5, alternative (ii). The first column displays the text of the provisions of the articles of association following the first amendment (capital increase) for which an amendment is proposed. The second column displays the proposed amendments; changes are shown underlined. The third column provides brief explanatory notes per amended article.

The text of the proposal below is an English translation of a proposal prepared in Dutch. In preparing the text below, an attempt has been made to translate as literally as possible without jeopardising the overall continuity of the text. Inevitably, however, differences may occur in translation and if they do, the Dutch text will govern by law. In this translation, Dutch legal concepts are expressed in English terms. The concepts concerned may not be identical to concepts described by the English terms as such terms may be understood under the laws of other jurisdictions.

PROSUS N.V.

Drieluiken statutenwijzigingen

AvA 2021