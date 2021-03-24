Prosus N : UPDATE ON NASPERS SHARE PURCHASE

Prosus N.V.

(Incorporated in the Netherlands)

(Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688) AEX and JSE Share Code: PRX ISIN: NL0013654783

(Prosus)

UPDATE ON NASPERS SHARE PURCHASE

Prosus today announces an update to its share purchase programme of Naspers N ordinary shares (the Share Purchase) announced on 23 November 2020.

Although there is no regulatory requirement to do so, Prosus decided to continue providing weekly voluntary updates on the Naspers N ordinary shares purchased. For the period between 15 March 2021 and 19 March 2021, Prosus purchased 497 422 Naspers N ordinary shares at an average price of ZAR3 407.0969 per share for a total consideration of ZAR1 694 764 929.33 (US$114 192 647.71).

More information on the Share Purchase is available on www.prosus.com/investors/share-buyback.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands 23 March 2021

JSE sponsor to Prosus Investec Bank Limited

Enquiries

Investor Enquiries

+1 347-210-4305

Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations

Media Enquiries

+ 31 6 29721038

Sarah Ryan, International Media Relations

About Prosus

Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.

The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, and payments and fintech sectors in markets including India, Russia and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including edtech and health, Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's daily lives.

Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU'S, Bykea, Codecademy, DappRadar, dott, ElasticRun, eMAG, Eruditus, Honor, iFood, Klar, LazyPay, letgo, Meesho, Movile, OLX, PayU, Red Dot Payment, Remitly, SimilarWeb, Shipper, Skillsoft, SoloLearn, Swiggy, and Udemy.

Hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates a part of their daily lives. For listed companies where we have an interest, please see: Tencent (www.tencent.com; SEHK:00700), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru; LSE:MAIL), Trip.com Group Limited ("Trip.com") (NASDAQ:TCOM), and DeliveryHero (www.deliveryhero.com; Xetra:DHER).

Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of around a fifth of the world's population.

1

Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and secondary listings on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX) and a2X Markets (PRX.AJ), and is majority owned by Naspers.

For more information, please visit www.prosus.com

Disclaimer

The Share Repurchase is being conducted in accordance with Articles 5(1) and 5(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) and Articles 2 to 4 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures (the Delegated Regulation). This document is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(3), read with article 2(2), of the Delegated Regulation.

Consideration includes transaction costs.