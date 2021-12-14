Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Prosus N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 12/14 04:43:08 am
70.46 EUR   -0.94%
04:08aPROSUS N : welcomes Carbon Disclosure Project score for 2021
PU
12/09PROSUS : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/08PROSUS N : Update on prosus share repurchase
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prosus N : welcomes Carbon Disclosure Project score for 2021

12/14/2021 | 04:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amsterdam, 14 December 2021: Prosus, the global internet company and one of the largest technology investors in the world, has achieved a B score in its submission to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for 2021.

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts, helping to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 13,000 companies with over 64%of global market capitalisation disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2021. This is in addition todisclosures from more than1,100cities, states and regions, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change.

Prosus's submission included information on how the company manages and governs climate-related risks and opportunities and measures their impact. The resulting B score places Prosus in the Management band, meaning it is recognised for taking coordinated action on climate issues. This compares with a global average score of B-, the Europe regional average of B, and the Web and Marketing Services average of C.

Prajna Khanna, Global Head of Sustainability atProsus, said:"Transparency and reporting are crucial to our decarbonisation strategy, helping us manage and reduce our carbon footprint. Our CDP score is reflective of our robust management of climate-related risks and opportunities across our businesses and we are strongly committed to further improving on it in the years to come."

For more information, please refer toour CDP score on the CDP website.

Disclaimer

Prosus NV published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROSUS N.V.
04:08aPROSUS N : welcomes Carbon Disclosure Project score for 2021
PU
12/09PROSUS : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/08PROSUS N : Update on prosus share repurchase
PU
12/07PROSUS N : Update on Prosus share repurchase
PU
12/06PROSUS N : Platzi raises $60 million in Series B funding led by Prosus
PU
12/03PROSUS : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
MD
12/02PROSUS N : New playbook aims to influence industry-wide approach to data privacy in M&A
PU
12/02PROSUS N : SICA reveals India's most innovative assistive tech startups in 2021
PU
12/01PROSUS N : receives the 'Highest Newcomer' award in the Dutch Transparency Benchmark
PU
11/30PROSUS N : Update on Prosus share repurchase
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROSUS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 435 M - -
Net income 2022 17 699 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,89x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 253 B 253 B -
EV / Sales 2022 34,4x
EV / Sales 2023 25,8x
Nbr of Employees 23 939
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart PROSUS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Prosus N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 71,13 €
Average target price 112,69 €
Spread / Average Target 58,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Group Chief Operating Officer
David Tudor Group General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSUS N.V.-19.50%253 274
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.27%570 328
NETFLIX, INC.11.80%267 791
AIRBNB, INC.16.51%107 103
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.94%69 320
NASPERS LIMITED-16.55%62 211