Prosus N : welcomes Carbon Disclosure Project score for 2021

Amsterdam, 14 December 2021: Prosus, the global internet company and one of the largest technology investors in the world, has achieved a B score in its submission to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for 2021.

CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts, helping to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 13,000 companies with over 64%of global market capitalisation disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2021. This is in addition todisclosures from more than1,100cities, states and regions, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change.

Prosus's submission included information on how the company manages and governs climate-related risks and opportunities and measures their impact. The resulting B score places Prosus in the Management band, meaning it is recognised for taking coordinated action on climate issues. This compares with a global average score of B-, the Europe regional average of B, and the Web and Marketing Services average of C.

Prajna Khanna, Global Head of Sustainability at Prosus, said:

Prosus, said:

"

Transparency and reporting are crucial to our decarbonisation strategy, helping us manage and reduce our carbon footprint. Our CDP score is reflective of our robust management of climate-related risks and opportunities across our businesses and we are strongly committed to further improving on it in the years to come."

For more information, please refer toour CDP score on the CDP website.