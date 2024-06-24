June 24 (Reuters) - Dutch technology investor Prosus core headline earnings jumped 84% in the year to March 31, helped by a strong performance in e-commerce operations, it said on Monday. (Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Anna Peverieri Editing by David Goodman )
Prosus N.V.
Equities
PRX
NL0013654783
Internet Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 02:52:35 am
|34.56 EUR
|+0.66%
|34.82
|+0.75%
|08:46am
|Prosus Posts Lower FY24 Attributable Profit, Revenue Falls
|MT
|08:25am
|S.Africa's Naspers profit doubles on Tencent, e-commerce performance
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|3,589 ZAR
|-3.08%
|-3.96%
|34.97B
|375.8 HKD
|-1.47%
|-1.42%
|451B
|34.56 EUR
|+0.66%
|+1.89%
|90.69B
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+28.05%
|90.69B
|+28.00%
|451B
|+40.92%
|296B
|+14.03%
|147B
|+9.86%
|94.95B
|+69.09%
|63.25B
|+15.16%
|46.57B
|+14.74%
|34.97B
|-15.39%
|30.2B
|+17.76%
|29.8B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- PRX Stock
- News Prosus N.V.
- Prosus full-year core headline earnings jump 84%