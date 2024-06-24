Prosus N.V. is a holding company in the service of the global Internet consumer group (Naspers). Net sales (including intragroup) by activity break down as follows: - management of social platforms and digital content (69.1%): via Tencent; - operation of Internet platforms (30.9%): primarily through the classified ad (OLX, etc.), mobile and electronic payment (PayU), e-commerce (eMAG), online food ordering and delivery (Delivery Hero, Swiggy and iFood) and online education (Stack Overflow, Skillsoft and GoodHabitz) platforms. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (49.1%), Latin America (39.1%), Asia (9.2%), North America (1.5%) and other (1.1%).

Sector Internet Services