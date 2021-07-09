Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Prosus N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 07/09 11:39:44 am
77.36 EUR   +0.61%
11:24aProsus shareholders approve Naspers share purchase
RE
11:20aPROSUS N  : Results of extraordinary general meeting
PU
11:18aPROSUS  : Announces Shareholder Approval of Its Voluntary Share Exchange Offer
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prosus shareholders approve Naspers share purchase

07/09/2021 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bob van Dijk, CEO of e-commerce group Naspers, gestures during a media briefing in Johannesburg

AMSTERDAM, July 9 (Reuters) - Shareholders of technology investor Prosus NV on Friday approved a deal with parent Naspers Ltd of South Africa that will move most of the economic value of the intertwined companies to Amsterdam.

Under the deal, announced on May 11, Prosus -- which has a 28.9% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent -- will launch an offer to buy up to 45.4% of Naspers' shares, issuing new Prosus shares to pay for them.

Approval, which came with 90% of the votes in favour of the deal, was already virtually assured from the Prosus side as Naspers has kept a controlling stake in Prosus since spinning the company off in a 2019 initial public offering.

In an offer period that will run July 11-Aug. 13, Naspers shareholders who wish to tender their shares to the Prosus offer will receive 2.27 new Prosus shares, a slight premium to Naspers' current stock price.

Prosus shareholders will also benefit, executives say, as the Naspers shares they are buying trade at a deep discount to the value of their underlying assets. Both companies are worth less than the $200 billion stake in Tencent that is held by Prosus.

The deal is intended in part to reduce that valuation discrepancy, and to move more of Naspers out of South Africa where it has an outsized weighting on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Once the deal is complete, Prosus will have an interest of roughly 60% in the underlying assets and Naspers roughly 40%. Naspers will retain control of Prosus via special voting rights, and they will continue to share a single board.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASPERS LIMITED -3.97% 2750 End-of-day quote.-8.92%
PROSUS N.V. 0.61% 77.36 Real-time Quote.-12.98%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.99% 538.5 End-of-day quote.-4.52%
All news about PROSUS N.V.
11:24aProsus shareholders approve Naspers share purchase
RE
11:20aPROSUS N  : Results of extraordinary general meeting
PU
11:18aPROSUS  : Announces Shareholder Approval of Its Voluntary Share Exchange Offer
BU
07/08PROSUS N  : De-biasing is hard!
PU
07/08PROSUS N  : Prosus prices new 10-year tranche USD bond and 8-year and 12-year tr..
PU
07/08European stocks a sea of red as bonds rally
RE
07/08PROSUS N  : Prices $4 Billion of US Dollar, Euro Bonds
MT
07/08PROSUS N  : Prices New 10-year Tranche USD Bond and 8-year and 12-year Tranches ..
BU
07/08Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
RE
07/07China takes a tough stance against its tech champions (and it's not over yet)
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 086 M - -
Net income 2022 5 970 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 010 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2022 20,4x
EV / Sales 2023 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 23 939
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart PROSUS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Prosus N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 76,89 €
Average target price 125,91 €
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos CFO, Financial Director & Executive Director
Jacobus Petrus Bekker Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Luke Kolek Group Chief Operating Officer
David Tudor Group General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROSUS N.V.-12.51%158 251
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.38%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-1.84%233 704
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.76%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.-2.91%91 048
NASPERS LIMITED-8.92%85 135