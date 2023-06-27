Prosus had downsized the value of its 9.6% stake in Byju's to around $493 million in the financial year ended March 31, the report added.
(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)
|05:20pm
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Dutch-listed technology investor Prosus NV has slashed the valuation of Indian edtech startup Byju's to $5.1 billion, according to a TechCrunch report.
|
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:21:58 2023-06-27 am EDT
