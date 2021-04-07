Log in
Euronext Amsterdam  >  Prosus N.V.    PRX   NL0013654783

PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 04/07 05:38:37 am
93.7 EUR   -4.87%
05:00aPROSUS N  : Accelerated offering of tencent shares by prosus n.v.
PU
03:27aProsus to Sell 2% Stake in Tencent, Worth $15.5 Billion
DJ
04/06PROSUS N  : Update on Naspers share purchase
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prosus to Sell 2% Stake in Tencent, Worth $15.5 Billion

04/07/2021 | 03:27am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

Prosus NV said Wednesday that it plans to cut its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd. to 28.9% from 30.9%, selling shares worth $15.50 billion.

The Dutch internet conglomerate, a subsidiary of South Africa's Naspers Ltd., said it intends to sell up to 191.9 million shares in Tencent. Naspers was one of the Chinese tech giant's earliest investors.

Based on Tencent's closing price on Wednesday, the share sale would be worth $15.53 billion.

Prosus said the parcel of Tencent shares will be offered to institutional investors globally, with books expected to close prior to the Hong Kong opening.

Prosus said the proceeds of the sale will increase its financial flexibility to invest in growth ventures, and that it has committed not to sell any further Tencent shares for at least the next three years.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-21 0527ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASPERS LIMITED -1.33% 3669.53 End-of-day quote.21.53%
PROSUS N.V. -4.91% 93.7 Real-time Quote.11.48%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.21% 654 End-of-day quote.15.96%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 736 M - -
Net income 2021 5 380 M - -
Net Debt 2021 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 189 B 188 B -
EV / Sales 2021 39,9x
EV / Sales 2022 31,0x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 27,0%
Chart PROSUS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Prosus N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROSUS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 129,90 €
Last Close Price 98,50 €
Spread / Highest target 66,5%
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert van Dijk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vasileios Sgourdos Financial Director & Executive Director
Patrick Luke Kolek Chief Operating Officer
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Lawrence Enenstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROSUS N.V.11.48%188 263
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.96%800 931
NETFLIX, INC.0.70%241 170
AIRBNB, INC.29.45%113 873
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.82%108 026
NASPERS LIMITED21.53%105 337
