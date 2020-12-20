SENS: Prosus announces secondary listing on A2X

PROSUS N.V.

(Incorporated in the Netherlands)

(Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688)

ISIN: NL0013654783

Euronext Amsterdam and JSE Share code: PRX

('Prosus' or the 'Company')



SECONDARY LISTING ON A2X



Prosus is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares N have been approved for inclusion in the list of qualifying equity securities to be listed and traded on A2X with effect from 23 December 2020 (the 'A2X listing date').



Prosus will retain its primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam and its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and its issued share capital will be unaffected by the additional secondary listing on A2X.



Prosus ordinary shares N will be available to be traded on Euronext Amsterdam, the JSE and A2X from the A2X listing date.



A2X is a licensed stock exchange authorised to provide a secondary listing venue for companies and is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority of the Reserve Bank in South Africa in terms of the Financial Markets Act 19 of 2012.



Amsterdam, the Netherlands

15 December 2020



JSE Sponsor to Prosus

Investec Bank South Africa



Enquiries

Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations

Sarah Ryan, International Media Relations

