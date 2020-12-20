SENS: Prosus announces secondary listing on A2X

Log in
PROSUS N.V.

(PRX)
12/20/2020 | 01:53pm EST
PROSUS N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Legal Entity Identifier: 635400Z5LQ5F9OLVT688)
ISIN: NL0013654783
Euronext Amsterdam and JSE Share code: PRX
('Prosus' or the 'Company')

SECONDARY LISTING ON A2X

Prosus is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares N have been approved for inclusion in the list of qualifying equity securities to be listed and traded on A2X with effect from 23 December 2020 (the 'A2X listing date').

Prosus will retain its primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam and its secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and its issued share capital will be unaffected by the additional secondary listing on A2X.

Prosus ordinary shares N will be available to be traded on Euronext Amsterdam, the JSE and A2X from the A2X listing date.

A2X is a licensed stock exchange authorised to provide a secondary listing venue for companies and is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority of the Reserve Bank in South Africa in terms of the Financial Markets Act 19 of 2012.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands
15 December 2020

JSE Sponsor to Prosus
Investec Bank South Africa

Enquiries
Investor Enquiries
Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations 		+1 347-210-4305
Media Enquiries
Sarah Ryan, International Media Relations 		+ 31 6 29721038

About Prosus
Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.
The group is focused on building meaningful businesses in the online classifieds, food delivery, and payments and fintech sectors in markets including India, Russia and Brazil. Through its ventures team, Prosus invests in areas including edtech and health, Prosus actively seeks new opportunities to partner with exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's daily lives.
Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Prosus has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, BYJU'S, Bykea, Codecademy, DappRadar, dott, ElasticRun, eMAG, Eruditus, Honor, iFood, Klar, LazyPay, letgo, Meesho, Movile, OLX, PayU, Red Dot Payment, Remitly, SimilarWeb, Shipper, Skillsoft, SoloLearn, Swiggy, and Udemy.
Hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates a part of their daily lives. For listed companies where we have an interest, please see: Tencent (www.tencent.com; SEHK:00700), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru; LSE:MAIL), Trip.com Group Limited ('Trip.com') (NASDAQ:TCOM), and DeliveryHero (www.deliveryhero.com; Xetra:DHER).
Today, Prosus companies and associates help improve the lives of around a fifth of the world's population.
Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX), and is majority owned by Naspers.
For more information, please visit www.prosus.com

