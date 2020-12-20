Log in
SENS: Update on Prosus share repurchase and Naspers share purchase

12/20/2020 | 01:53pm EST
Naspers Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1925/001431/06)
JSE share code: NPN ISIN: ZAE000015889
LSE ADS code: NPSN ISIN: US 6315121003
(Naspers)

Update on NASPERS SHARE PURCHASE

Shareholders are referred to the announcement issued by Naspers's subsidiary Prosus N.V. (Prosus) on 23 November 2020 in respect of the launch of an on-market Naspers N ordinary share purchase programme of up to US$3.63 billion (the Share Purchase) by Prosus.
For the period between 7 December 2020 and 11 December 2020, Prosus purchased 513 084 Naspers N ordinary shares at an average price of ZAR3,147.0407 per share for a total consideration of ZAR1 614 696 219,62 (US$107 410 400,57).

Cape Town
15 December 2020

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited
Enquiries
Investor Enquiries
Eoin Ryan, Head of Investor Relations 		+1 347-210-4305
Media Enquiries
Shamiela Letsoalo, Media Relations Director SA 		+27 78 802 6310

About Naspers

Established in 1915, Naspers has transformed itself to become a global consumer internet company and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Through Prosus, the group operates and invests globally in markets with long-term growth potential, building leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. Prosus has a listing on Euronext Amsterdam and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Naspers is the majority owner of Prosus.

In South Africa, Naspers is one of the foremost investors in the technology sector and is committed to building its internet and ecommerce companies in the country. These include Takealot, Mr D Food, Superbalist, OLX, Autotrader, Property24 and PayU, in addition to Media24, South Africa's leading print and digital media business.

Naspers is also focused on stimulating South Africa's local tech sector through Naspers Foundry. This is a R1.4 billion investment targeting early stage technology companies in South Africa that seek to address big societal needs. To help address youth unemployment in impoverished communities, in 2019, Naspers launchedNaspers Labs, a social impact programme for young, unemployed South Africans aged between 17 and 25. Located in low income, urban settings, Naspers Labs provide a structured development journey enabling young people to enter the economy.

Naspers has a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and a secondary listing on the A2X Exchange (NPN.AJ) in South Africa, and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).

For more information, please visit www.naspers.com.

