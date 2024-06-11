By David Sachs

Tencent shareholder Prosus expects earnings for fiscal 2024 to fall significantly due to smaller gains from a sale of part of its stake in the Chinese tech company.

The Amsterdam-listed company said Wednesday that it forecasts earnings per share from continuing operations to fall between 22% and 29%--or between $0.77 and $1.03--for its fiscal year ended in March because of a smaller share selloff compared to the previous year.

Still, Prosus forecasts core headline earnings per share, an adjusted metric, to rise between 91% and 98%, or between $0.90 and $0.97. Better profitability in its e-commerce business and investments, including Tencent, where it is the top shareholder, will drive the performance, Prosus said.

Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-11-24 1241ET