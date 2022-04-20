Log in
    PTGX   US74366E1029

PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(PTGX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/20 03:42:43 pm EDT
19.89 USD   +2.76%
03:06pEQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – PTGX
BU
04/19PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
04/19Protagonist Therapeutics Reports Granting of Inducement Awards
PR
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – PTGX

04/20/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) resulting from allegations that Protagonist Therapeutics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Protagonist Therapeutics securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=5463 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On April 13, 2022, after market hours, Protagonist Therapeutics disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[t]he Company has received a letter from United States Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) indicating the FDA’s intent to rescind Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the Company’s rusfertide product candidate in polycythemia vera,” citing “observed malignancies[.]”

On this news, Protagonist’s stock price fell $5.57 per share, or 21%, to close at $19.95 per share on April 14, 2022.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
