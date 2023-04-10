Advanced search
Protagonist Therapeutics : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

04/10/2023
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 4, 2023

PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-37852 98-0505495
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

7707 Gateway Blvd., Suite 140

Newark, California94560-1160

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(510) 474-0170

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which
registered
Common Stock, par value $0.00001 PTGX The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item8.01. Other Events.

Underwriting Agreement

On April 4, 2023, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") entered into an underwriting agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler & Co., as representatives of the several underwriters named therein (collectively, the "Underwriters"), relating to the public offering, issuance and sale of 5,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the "Common Stock"). The price to the public in this offering is $20.00 per share, and the Underwriters have agreed to purchase the shares from the Company pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement at a price of $18.80 per share. Under the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, Protagonist also granted the Underwriters an option exercisable for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $100.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on April 10, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Underwriting Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company, customary conditions to closing, indemnification obligations of the Company and the Underwriters, including for liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, other obligations of the parties and termination provisions. The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Underwriting Agreement were made only for purposes of such agreement and as of specific dates, were solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement, and may be subject to limitations agreed upon by the contracting parties.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-266595), which became effective on August 16, 2022. A final prospectus supplement dated April 4, 2023 relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 5, 2023.

The Underwriting Agreement is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this report, and the description of the terms of the Underwriting Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit. A copy of the opinion of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP relating to the legality of the issuance and sale of the shares in the offering is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Description
1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated April 4, 2023
5.1 Opinion of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
23.1 Consent of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP (contained in Exhibit 5.1)
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.
Dated: April 10, 2023
By: /s/ Asif Ali
Asif Ali
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 13:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
