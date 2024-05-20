Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on management's current expectations or plans projections for future operating and financial performance based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "can," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and other words or phrases of similar import, as they relate to Protalix, its subsidiaries or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among other things, statements regarding our cash runway and the commercialization of our product. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to the commercialization of Elfabrio® (pegunigalsidase alfa-iwxj), our approved product for the treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease; Elfabrio's revenue, expenses and costs may not be as expected; Elfabrio's market acceptance, competition, reimbursement and regulatory actions, including as a result of the boxed warning contained in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA, approval received for the product; the regulatory approval and commercial success of our other product and product candidates, if approved; risks related to our expectations with respect to the potential commercial value of our products and product candidates; failure or delay in the commencement or completion of our preclinical studies and clinical trials, which may be caused by several factors, including: slower than expected rates of patient recruitment; unforeseen safety issues; determination of dosing issues; lack of effectiveness during clinical trials; inability to satisfactorily demonstrate non-inferiority to approved therapies; inability or unwillingness of medical investigators and institutional review boards to follow our clinical protocols; inability to monitor patients adequately during or after treatment; and/or lack of sufficient funding to finance our clinical trials; delays in the approval or potential rejection of any applications we file with the FDA, EMA or other health regulatory authorities for our other product candidates, and other risks relating to the review process; our ability to manage our relationship with our collaborators, distributors or partners, including, but not limited to, Pfizer Inc., and Chiesi; the amount and sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents; and other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Protalix undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.