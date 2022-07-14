Protalix BioTherapeutics : Other Report or Announcement 07/14/2022 | 05:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Registration No. 333-_______ UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its Charter) Delaware 65-0643773 (State or other jurisdiction (I.R.S. Employer of incorporation or organization) Identification Number) 2 University Plaza, Suite 100 Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 696-9345 (Address of principal executive offices) Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. Amended & Restated 2006 Stock Incentive Plan (Full title of plan) Dror Bashan, President and Chief Executive Officer Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. 2 University Plaza, Suite 100 Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 696-9345 (Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) With a Copy to: Anna T. Pinedo Brian D. Hirshberg Mayer Brown LLP 1221 Avenue of the Americas New York, New York 10020-1001 (212) 506-2500 Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (check one): Large accelerated filer ¨ Accelerated filer ¨ Non-accelerated filer x Smaller reporting company x Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ¨ EXPLANATORY NOTE Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, or the Company, previously filed a registration statement on Form S-8 (File No. 333- 148983) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, in connection with the registration of an aggregate of 974,165 shares of its common stock, par value $.001 per share, or common stock, to be issued under the Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. Amended & Restated 2006 Stock Incentive Plan, or the Plan, and subsequently filed (i) a second registration statement on Form S-8 (File No. 333-182677) with the Commission in connection with the registration of 160,000 additional shares of its common stock to be issued under the Plan; (ii) a third registration statement on Form S-8 (File No. 333- 203960) with the Commission in connection with the registration of 250,000 additional shares of its common stock to be issued under the Plan; (iv) a fourth registration statement on Form S-8 (File No. 333-225526) with the Commission in connection with the registration of 1,000,000 additional shares of its common stock to be issued under the Plan; and (v) a fifth registration statement on Form S-8 (File No. 333-239101) with the Commission in connection with the registration of 3,341,006 additional shares of its common stock to be issued under the Plan. Pursuant to General Instruction E of Form S-8, the Company is filing this registration statement on Form S-8 solely to register an additional 2,750,000 shares of its common stock available for issuance under the Plan. This increase was approved by the Company's Board of Directors and stockholders. Pursuant to Instruction E, the contents of Registration Statements on Form S-8 (File Nos. 333-148983,333-182677,333-203960,333-225526 and 333-239101), including without limitation periodic reports that the Company filed, or will file, after this Registration Statement to maintain current information about the Company, are hereby incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement pursuant to General Instruction E of Form S-8, with the exception of Items 3 and 8 of Part II of such prior Registration Statement, each of which is amended and restated in its entirety herein. PART I INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE SECTION 10(a) PROSPECTUS Item 1. Plan Information. The documents containing the information specified in Part I (plan and registrant information) will be delivered in accordance with Rule 428(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Such documents are not required to be, and are not, filed with the Commission, either as part of this Registration Statement or as prospectuses or prospectus supplements pursuant to Rule 424 under the Securities Act. These documents, and the documents incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement pursuant to Item 3 of Part II of this Form S-8, taken together, constitute a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10(a) of the Securities Act. Item 2. Registrant Information and Employee Plan Annual Information. Upon written or oral request, any of the documents incorporated by reference in Item 3 of Part II of this Registration Statement, which are also incorporated by reference in the Section 10(a) prospectus, other documents required to be delivered to eligible participants pursuant to Rule 428(b), or additional information about the Plan, will be available without charge by contacting the Corporate Secretary, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., 2 University Plaza, Suite 100, Hackensack, NJ 07601, Telephone: +1 (201) 696-9345 or 2 Snunit Street, Science Park, P.O. Box 455, Carmiel 2161401, Israel, Telephone: +972-4-988-9488. PART II INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT Item 3. Incorporation of Documents by Reference. The Commission allows us to "incorporate by reference" the information we file with the Commission, which means we can disclose important information to you by referring you to those documents. The information we incorporate by reference is an important part of this prospectus, and certain information that we will later file with the Commission will automatically update and supersede this information. We incorporate by reference the documents listed below as well as any future filings made with the Commission under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, after the date of this prospectus until we sell all of the securities under this prospectus, except that we do not incorporate any document or portion of a document that is "furnished" to the Commission, but not deemed "filed." The following documents filed with the Commission are incorporated by reference in this prospectus: our Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Commission on March 31, 2022 ;

our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 filed with the Commission on May 16, 2022 ;

our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on February 24, 2022 , March 31, 2022 , April 4, 2022 (other than Items 2.02 and 9.01), May 2, 2022 , May 16, 2022 (other than Items 2.02 and 9.01), and June 30, 2022 ;

8-K filed with the Commission on , , (other than Items 2.02 and 9.01), , (other than Items 2.02 and 9.01), and ; our definitive Proxy Statement for our Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 30, 2022 filed with the Commission on April 29, 2022 (other than information furnished rather than filed); and

the description of our common stock included in our registration statement on Form 8-A12B (File No. 001-33357) filed with the Commission on March 9, 2007 , including any amendment or reports filed for the purpose of updating such description. All documents filed by us pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 and 15(d) of the Exchange Act after the date of this registration statement shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference in the registration statement and to be a part hereof from the date of filing of such documents (other than information that is furnished in such documents but deemed by the rules of the Commission not to have been filed). Any statement contained in a document incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this registration statement to the extent that a statement contained herein or in any other subsequently filed document which also is or is deemed to be incorporated by reference herein modifies or supersedes such statement. Any statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this registration statement. You may request and obtain a copy of these filings, at no cost, by writing or telephoning us at the following address or phone number: Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. 2 University Plaza, Suite 100 Hackensack, NJ 07601 +1 (201) 696-9345 Attn: Eyal Rubin, Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer You should rely only on the information in this prospectus and the documents that are incorporated by reference. We have not authorized anyone else to provide you with different information. We are not offering these securities in any state where the offering is prohibited by law. You should not assume that the information in this prospectus or any incorporated document is accurate as of any date other than the date of the document. 1 Item 4. Description of Securities. Not applicable. Item 5. Interests of Named Experts and Counsel. Not applicable. Item 6. Indemnification of Directors and Officers. We indemnify our directors and officers to the maximum extent permitted by Delaware law for the costs and liabilities of acting or failing to act in an official capacity. In addition, we have entered into indemnification agreements with each of our executive officers and directors to provide them with the maximum indemnification allowed under our amended and restated bylaws and applicable Delaware law, including indemnification for all judgments and expenses incurred as the result of any lawsuit in which such person is named as a defendant by reason of being our director, officer or employee, to the extent indemnification is permitted by the laws of Delaware. We believe that the indemnification agreements will enhance our ability to continue to attract and retain qualified individuals to serve as directors and officers. The articles of association of Protalix Ltd., our wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in Israel, allow it to exculpate, indemnify, and insure its office holders to the fullest extent permitted by Israeli law, as described below. Accordingly, Protalix Ltd. has entered into indemnification agreements with each of its officers and directors undertaking to indemnify them to the fullest extent permitted by Israeli law. As required by law, the indemnification is limited to events determined as foreseeable by the board of directors of Protalix Ltd. based on the activities of Protalix Ltd. upon adoption of the form of indemnification in 2016, and to an amount determined by the board of directors as reasonable under the circumstances. We purchase and maintain a directors and officers liability insurance policy that covers the liability of our directors and officers on a "claims made" basis for their ongoing activity since December 28, 2006, with a limit of $20,000,000 for any one claim and in the aggregate for the period of insurance. The policy also covers reasonable legal defense costs in Israel in accordance with Israeli law in addition to said limit. Furthermore, we purchase and maintain a Side A Excess and Difference In Conditions insurance that covers the non-indemnifiable liability of our directors and officers on a "claims made" basis for their ongoing activity since December 28, 2006, with a limit of $15,000,000 for any one claim and in the aggregate for the period of insurance. The policy also covers reasonable legal defense costs in Israel in accordance with Israeli law in addition to said limit. As of the date of hereof, no claims for directors' and officers' liability insurance have been filed under those policies and neither we nor Protalix Ltd. is aware of any pending or threatened litigation or proceeding involving any of our directors or officers, or those of Protalix Ltd., in which indemnification is sought. We have undertaken to fulfill and honor in all respects the obligations of Protalix Ltd. pursuant to any indemnification agreements between Protalix Ltd. and its directors in effect prior to December 31, 2006 and to provide any substitute director and the officers of Protalix Ltd. with similar indemnification agreements. We further agreed that any provision of Protalix Ltd.'s charter documents that relate to exculpation and indemnification of officers and directors of Protalix Ltd. will not be amended, repealed or otherwise modified in any manner that would adversely affect the rights of the directors and officers, unless such modification is required by any applicable law. Under Israeli law, an Israeli company may not exculpate an office holder from liability for a breach of the duty of loyalty of the office holder. An Israeli company may exculpate an office holder in advance from liability, in whole or in part, for damages caused due to a breach of duty of care owed to the company (other than in the event that such liability arises out of a breach of duty of care to the company upon distribution) but only if a provision authorizing such exculpation is inserted in its articles of association. Protalix Ltd.'s articles of association include such a provision. 2 An Israeli company may indemnify an office holder in respect of certain liabilities or expenses either in advance of an event or following an event provided a provision authorizing such indemnification is inserted in its articles of association. Protalix Ltd.'s articles of association contain such an authorization. An Israeli company may indemnify an office holder against the following liabilities or expenses incurred for acts performed as an office holder: financial liability imposed on or incurred by him or her in favor of another person pursuant to a judgment, settlement or arbitrator's award approved by a court; reasonable litigation expenses, including attorneys' fees, incurred by the office holder as a result of an investigation or proceeding instituted against him or her by an authority authorized to conduct such investigation or proceeding, provided that (i) no indictment was filed against such office holder as a result of such investigation or proceeding; and (ii) no financial liability, such as a criminal penalty, was imposed upon him or her as a substitute for the criminal proceeding as a result of such investigation or proceeding or, if such financial liability was imposed, it was imposed with respect to an offense that does not require proof of criminal intent or with regard to a monetary sanction; reasonable litigation expenses, including attorneys' fees, incurred by the office holder or imposed by a court in proceedings instituted against him or her by the company, on its behalf or by a third party or in connection with criminal proceedings in which the office holder was acquitted or as a result of a conviction for a crime that does not require proof of criminal intent; and a payment that the office holder is obligated to make to an injured party as set forth in Section 52(54)(a)(1)(a) of the Israeli Securities Law, 5278-1968, as amended, or the Israeli Securities Law, and reasonable litigation expenses, including attorneys' fees, that the office holder incurred in connection with a proceeding under Chapters H'3, H'4 or I'1 of the Israeli Securities Law. An undertaking provided in advance by an Israeli company to indemnify an office holder with respect to (A), as abovementioned, must be limited to events that, in the opinion of the board of directors, can be foreseen based on the company's activities when the undertaking to indemnify is given, and to an amount or according to criteria determined by the board of directors as reasonable under the circumstances, and such undertaking shall detail the abovementioned events and amount or criteria. We are permitted to provide an office holder advance payments to cover expenses covered under (D) above. An Israeli company may insure an office holder against the following liabilities incurred for acts performed as an office holder: a breach of duty of care to the company or to a third party;

a breach of duty of loyalty to the company, to the extent that the office holder acted in good faith and had a reasonable basis to believe that the act would not be detrimental to the interests of the company;

a financial liability imposed on the office holder in favor of a third party in respect of an act performed in his or her capacity as an office holder; and

a payment that the office holder is obligated to make to an injured party as set forth in Section 52(54)(a)(1)(a) of the Israeli Securities Law and reasonable litigation expenses, including attorneys' fees, that the office holder incurred in connection with a proceeding under Chapters H'3, H'4 or I'1 of the Israeli Securities Law. An Israeli company may not insure, indemnify or exculpate an office holder against any of the following: a breach of duty of loyalty, except to the extent that the office holder acted in good faith and had a reasonable basis to believe that the act would not be detrimental to the interests of the company;

a grossly negligent or intentional violation of an office holder's duty of care;

an act or omission committed with intent to derive illegal personal benefit; or

a fine, civil fine, monetary sanction or ransom levied against the office holder. 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 21:33:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. 05:34p PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Other Report or Announcement PU 07/05 PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Other Report or Announcement PU 07/05 PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Other Report or Announcement PU 07/01 Protalix BioTherapeutics Appoints Shmuel 'Muli' Ben Zvi, Ph.D. to its Board of Director.. AQ 06/30 PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Appoints Shmuel “Muli” Ben Zvi, Ph.D.to its Board o.. PU 06/30 PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Othe.. AQ 06/30 Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. Appoints Shmuel "Muli" Ben Zvi to Its Board of Directors.. CI 06/24 PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.(NYSEA : PLX) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index CI 06/24 PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.(NYSEA : PLX) added to Russell 3000E Value Index CI 06/24 PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.(NYSEA : PLX) dropped from Russell Microcap Growth Index CI Analyst Recommendations on PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. 2021 PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS : HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Protalix BioTherapeutics .. MT