Protalix BioTherapeutics : Other Report or Announcement

The shares of common stock underlying the stock options shall vest in 16 equal quarterly installments commencing upon the date of grant. The stock options are subject to accelerated vesting upon a corporate transaction or a change in control as described in the Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., Amended and Restated 2006 Stock Incentive Plan, as amended.

Does not include (i) options to purchase 5,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price equal to $17.20 per share that expire on March 23, 2025, (ii) options to purchase 60,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price equal to $5.60 per share that expire on September 13, 2028 and (iii) options to purchase 122,656 shares of common stock at an exercise price equal to $3.59 per share that expire on August 11, 2030.