Protalix BioTherapeutics : Other Report or Announcement

The shares of common stock underlying the stock options shall vest in 16 equal quarterly installments commencing upon the date of grant. The stock options are subject to accelerated vesting upon a corporate transaction or a change in control as described in the Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., Amended and Restated 2006 Stock Incentive Plan, as amended.
Does not include options to purchase 40,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price equal to $3.55 per share that expire on January 20, 2030.
Remarks:
/s/ Eyal Rubin, POA
09/09/2022
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. published this content on 10 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 09:29:01 UTC.