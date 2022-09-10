Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLX   US74365A3095

PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

(PLX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-09-09 pm EDT
1.065 USD   +2.40%
05:30aPROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Other Report or Announcement
PU
05:30aPROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Other Report or Announcement
PU
05:30aPROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Other Report or Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Protalix BioTherapeutics : Other Report or Announcement

09/10/2022 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIPburden hours0.5

Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

per response

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Bar-Shalev Amos

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. [ PLX ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

Officer (give title below)

Other (specify below)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

C/O PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

09/07/2022

2 SNUNIT STREET SCIENCE PARK, POB 455

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

CARMIEL

L3

2161401

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction Date

2A. Deemed

3. Transaction

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr.

5. Amount of Securities

6. Ownership Form:

7. Nature of

(Month/Day/Year)

Execution Date,

Code (Instr. 8)

3, 4 and 5)

Beneficially Owned Following

Direct (D) or Indirect (I)

Indirect Beneficial

if any

Reported Transaction(s)

(Instr. 4)

Ownership (Instr.

(Month/Day/Year)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or (D)

Price

(Instr. 3 and 4)

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4. Transaction

5. Number of Derivative

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying

8. Price of

9. Number of

10. Ownership

11. Nature of

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Code (Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired (A)

Expiration Date

Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)

Derivative

Derivative

Form: Direct

Indirect

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

or Disposed of (D)

(Month/Day/Year)

Security (Instr.

Securities

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

(Instr. 3, 4

5)

Beneficially Owned

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Derivative

and 5)

Following Reported

(Instr. 4)

Security

Transaction(s)

Date

Expiration

Amount or

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Title

Number of

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Stock Options (Right to Buy)

$1.03

09/07/2022

A

50,000

(1)

09/07/2032

Common Stock

50,000

$0

50,000(2)

D

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The shares of common stock underlying the stock options shall vest in 16 equal quarterly installments commencing upon the date of grant. The stock options are subject to accelerated vesting upon a corporate transaction or a change in control as described in the Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., Amended and Restated 2006 Stock Incentive Plan, as amended.
  2. Does not include options to purchase 40,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price equal to $3.55 per share that expire on January 20, 2030.

Remarks:

/s/ Eyal Rubin, POA

09/09/2022

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. published this content on 10 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2022 09:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:30aPROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Other Report or Announcement
PU
05:30aPROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Other Report or Announcement
PU
05:30aPROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Other Report or Announcement
PU
05:30aPROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Other Report or Announcement
PU
09/07Protalix BioTherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investmen..
AQ
09/01PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/16Protalix BioTherapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Results
AQ
08/15TRANSCRIPT : Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2022
CI
08/15PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Results - Fo..
PU
08/15PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -22,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53,0 M 53,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,07 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 933%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dror Bashan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eyal Rubin Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Zeev Bronfeld Chairman
Raul Chertkoff Vice President-Medical Affairs
Yael Hayon Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.28.05%53
MODERNA, INC.-43.98%55 660
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.63%41 623
LONZA GROUP AG-30.38%40 911
SEAGEN INC.0.56%28 674
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.31.66%26 798