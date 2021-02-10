Log in
"Switching from agalsidase alfa to pegunigalsidase alfa to treat patients with Fabry disease: 1 year of treatment data from BRIDGE, a phase 3 open-label study," Presentation by Dr. Ales Linhart

02/10/2021 | 01:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Switching from agalsidase alfa to pegunigalsidase alfa to treat patients with Fabry disease: 1 year of treatment data from BRIDGE, a phase 3 open-label study

Presenter: Ales Linhart, MD

Charles University, Praha, Czech Republic

Disclosure Information

Ales Linhart

Consulting fees and speaker´s honoraria: Amicus Therapeutics, Sanofi Genzyme, and Takeda

Background and Objectives

  • Patients with Fabry disease lack lysosomal enzyme α-galactosidase A activity, leading to systemic buildup of globotriaosylceramide (Gb3)

    • This results in a broad range of symptoms, including chronic kidney disease, peripheral neuropathy, early stroke or transient ischemic attack, early-onset cardiovascular disease, and gastrointestinal symptomsa

      • - Therapeutic goalsb , in terms of kidney disease in patients with Fabry disease, comprise improvements in estimated glomerular filtration rate and proteinuria levels

      • - Although currently available enzyme-replacement therapies (ERT) provide some beneficial effects in Fabry disease, they are limited in their clinical efficacy and there is a need for more robust treatmentsc

  • Pegunigalsidase alfa is a novel, polyethylene glycosylated, α-galactosidase A enzyme in development for the treatment of patients with Fabry disease offering enhanced pharmacokinetics compared with current treatments d, e

  • Here we report data from the analyses of the BRIDGE (NCT03018730) study, evaluating the treatment safety and efficacy profiles after switching patients from agalsidase alfa to pegunigalsidase alfa

a Felis A et al. Kidney Int Rep. 2020;5:407-413. b Wanner C et al. Mol Genet Metab. 2018;124:189-203. c Schaefer RM et al. Drugs. 2009;69:2179-2205.d Kizhner T et al. Mol Genet Metab. 2015;114:259-267.e Ruderfer I et al. Bioconjug Chem. 2018;29:1630-1639.

Study Design

  • BRIDGE is a phase 3, multicenter, open-label, single-group, switch-over study

  • 22 Adults with Fabry disease (15 males and 7 females)

    • Previously treated with agalsidase alfa 0.2 mg/kg IV every other week for at least 2 years and on a stable dose (>80% labelled dose/kg) for at least 6 months

      - Patients were screened and evaluated over 3 months while receiving agalsidase alfa treatment

    • Eligible patients were enrolled and switched to pegunigalsidase alfa 1 mg/kg IV every 2 weeks for 12 months

    • After 12 months, patients could continue into an extension study (PB-102-F60)

Agalsidase alfa 0.2 mg/kg every 2 weeks

Pegunigalsidase alfa 1 mg/kg every 2 weeks

3 months

12 monthsEnd of study

up to 60 months

ScreeningEnrollment

Extension study

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 18:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -10,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 211 M 211 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,00x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 196
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,00 $
Last Close Price 6,45 $
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dror Bashan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eyal Rubin Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Zeev Bronfeld Chairman
Raul Chertkoff Vice President-Medical Affairs
Yael Hayon Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.77.69%211
MODERNA, INC.71.84%71 038
LONZA GROUP AG3.34%48 863
CELLTRION, INC.-8.64%40 243
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.60%35 243
SEAGEN INC.0.34%31 789
