"Switching from agalsidase alfa to pegunigalsidase alfa to treat patients with Fabry disease: 1 year of treatment data from BRIDGE, a phase 3 open-label study," Presentation by Dr. Ales Linhart
02/10/2021 | 01:52pm EST
Presenter: Ales Linhart, MD
Charles University, Praha, Czech Republic
Disclosure Information
Ales Linhart
Consulting fees and speaker´s honoraria: Amicus Therapeutics, Sanofi Genzyme, and Takeda
Background and Objectives
•Patients with Fabry disease lack lysosomal enzymeα-galactosidase A activity, leading to systemic buildup of globotriaosylceramide (Gb3)
•This results in a broad range of symptoms, including chronic kidney disease, peripheral neuropathy, earlystroke or transient ischemic attack, early-onset cardiovascular disease, and gastrointestinal symptomsa
-Therapeutic goalsb, in terms of kidney disease in patients with Fabry disease, comprise improvements in estimated glomerular filtration rate and proteinuria levels
-Although currently available enzyme-replacement therapies (ERT) provide some beneficial effects in Fabry disease,they are limited in their clinical efficacy and there is a need for more robust treatmentsc
•Pegunigalsidase alfa is a novel, polyethylene glycosylated,α-galactosidase A enzyme in development for the treatment of patients with Fabry disease offering enhanced pharmacokinetics compared withcurrent treatmentsd, e
•Here we report data from the analyses of the BRIDGE(NCT03018730)study, evaluating the treatment safety and efficacy profiles after switching patients from agalsidase alfa to pegunigalsidase alfa
aFelis A et al.Kidney Int Rep.2020;5:407-413.bWanner C et al.Mol Genet Metab.2018;124:189-203.cSchaefer RM et al.Drugs. 2009;69:2179-2205.dKizhner T et al.Mol Genet Metab. 2015;114:259-267.eRuderfer I et al.Bioconjug Chem. 2018;29:1630-1639.
Study Design
•BRIDGE is a phase 3, multicenter, open-label, single-group, switch-over study
•22 Adults with Fabry disease (15 males and 7 females)
•Previously treated with agalsidase alfa 0.2 mg/kg IV every other week for at least 2 years and on a stable dose (>80% labelled dose/kg) for at least 6 months
-Patients were screened and evaluated over 3 months while receiving agalsidase alfa treatment
•Eligible patients were enrolled and switched to pegunigalsidase alfa 1 mg/kg IV every 2 weeks for 12 months
•After 12 months, patients could continue into an extension study (PB-102-F60)
Agalsidase alfa0.2 mg/kg every 2 weeks
Pegunigalsidase alfa1 mg/kg every 2 weeks
3 months
12 monthsEnd of study
up to 60 months
ScreeningEnrollment
Extension study
