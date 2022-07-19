Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Protara Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TARA   US74365U1079

PROTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TARA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
3.040 USD   -4.40%
PROTARA THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
PROTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Protara Therapeutics Finance Chief Blaine Davis to Depart in July
MT
Protara Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Fry Hannah
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Protara Therapeutics, Inc. [TARA] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
VP, Controller /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O PROTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. , 345 PARK AVENUE SOUTH, 3RD FLOOR
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10010
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Fry Hannah
C/O PROTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
345 PARK AVENUE SOUTH, 3RD FLOOR
NEW YORK, NY10010

VP, Controller
Signatures
/s/ Mary Grendell, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-18
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The shares being reported are being issued pursuant to a restricted stock unit (RSU) award, of which each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of Issuer's common stock. The RSUs vest one hundred percent (100%) on the first anniversary of July 16, 2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Protara Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 20:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -52,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 35,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 28,6x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 80,7%
Managers and Directors
Jesse Shefferman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Blaine T. Davis Chief Financial Officer
Luke M. Beshar Independent Director
Jacqueline Zummo Vice President-Clinical Research Medical Affairs
Jathin Bandari Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-52.89%36
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.13%76 388
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.26%73 162
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.80%63 215
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.35%44 515
BIONTECH SE-37.54%39 133