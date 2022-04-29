Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation
  News
  Summary
PRTT Has Launched The MultiBOXnft Website The Next Step In The Product Development Roadmap

04/29/2022 | 09:46am EDT
Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation (OTC:PRTT) has unveiled the design of its new product: the all-in-one e-commerce platform for NFTs - the MultiBOXnft.com landing page.

“We have explored multiple prototypes to find the inspiration for the new platform. MultiBOXnft will be the place where business meets web 3.0, and we think that our versatile design has met this criteria”, says Kate Samedova, Art Director of the platform.

“We decided to push this landing page online to gather the first requests from potential clients, and enhance our feature list. According to our roadmap, we plan to enter into the business analysis in early May. Once finalized - we will see the full scope of the development and allocate the necessary range of resources to deliver the MVP”, adds Nikolai Grebenkine, President. 

Other details on the features of the future platform are: prebuilt design templates for different kinds of enterprises, an internal app store with various tools by certified developers, an extended support package for clients and the Ambassador Program for the experts. 

According to the Technavio’s research (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-fungible-token-nft-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-147-24----technavio-301529125.html), the overall non-fungible token market size is expected to grow by USD 147.24 billion from 2021 to 2026 showing a healthy growth at a CAGR of 35.27% during the forecast period. PRTT intends to secure the spot in this emerging industry by rolling the first beta version of the MultiBOXnft platform by the end of 2022.

About PRTT

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation is a full-cycle software development and delivery company that produces, releases, and supports digital products for the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets. The company’s expertise lies in custom software development and consulting services in Business automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Big Data, Image recognition, Blockchain development, and cloud services. Its domain focus includes Supply chain, Logistics, Healthcare, Finance, Real estate, Legal, Insurance, Advertising, and more.

For more information contact:
Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.
(801) 432-0405 
business@inaiapp.com 


