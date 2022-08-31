Protect Pharmaceutical : Updated PRTT Financial statement Q2 2022

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation

Notes to the Financial Statements

For the six months ended June 30, 2022

LEGAL STATUS AND OPERATIONS

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation was originally incorporated in the State of Idaho on August 5, 1987, under the name Interstate Mining and Development Properties, Inc. The Company initially staked certain gold placer mining claims, however the claims did not yield a sufficient amount of ore and the Company halted operations in approximately 1989.

On August 2, 1996, the Company changed its name to Interstate Development, Inc. The Company then engaged in the search for and evaluation of prospective business opportunities with the intent to acquire and/or merge with one or more businesses opportunities.

The Company's principal place of business is located at 12465 South Fort St., Suite 240

BASIS OF PREPARATION

2,1 Statement of compliance

The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a going concern.

2,2 Accounting Convention

These financial statements have been prepared on the basis of 'historical cost convention using accrual basis of accounting except as otherwise stated in the respective accounting policies notes.

2,3 Going concern

The accompanying unaudited financial statements have been prepared on the assumption that the Company will continue as a going concern.However, the Company does not have significant cash or other material assets, nor does it have an established source of revenues sufficient to cover its operating costs and to allow it to continue as a going concern. It is the intent of the Company to seek a merger with an existing, operating company. In the interim, shareholders of the Company have committed to meeting its minimal operating expenses.

In addition, the inability of The Company to become current in periodic reporting obligations under the federal securities laws during the fourth quarter limited the information that the Company was able to provide to the public, to investors and to other interested parties, including customers and certain lenders. Furthermore, such inability to become current limited the Company's ability to use equity incentives to attract, retain and motivate employees. Such inability to become current also restricted the Company's ability to raise capital through the issuance of equity or debt securities, use equity securities for acquisitions of complementary companies and businesses and engage in other strategic transactions.

2,4 Critical accounting estimates and judgements

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with the approved accounting standards require management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates.