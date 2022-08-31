Protect Pharmaceutical : Updated PRTT Financial statement Q2 2022

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation
Statement of cashflows
As at June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities
(Loss) / profit before income tax
Adjustment for non cash charges and other items
Changes in operating assets
(Decrease) / increase in operating liabilities
(Decrease) / increase in accrued interest
(Decrease) / increase in demand note payable
(Decrease) / increase in financial liabilities
Cash flow from operating activities
Cash flow from investing activities
Additions / disposal of intangibles assets Additions in property, plant and equipment Additions in intangibles
Additions in investments
Cash flow from / (used) in investing activities
Cash flow from financing activities
Borrowings during / (repaid) the year
Issuance of preferene share capital
Other payments
Cash flow from financing activities
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year