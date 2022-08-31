Log in
    PRTT   US74364W2035

PROTECT PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION

(PRTT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:12 2022-08-30 pm EDT
0.1900 USD   +5.56%
01:21pPROTECT PHARMACEUTICAL : Updated PRTT Financial statement Q2 2022
PU
08/13PROTECT PHARMACEUTICAL : PRTT Financial statement Q2 2022
PU
06/27Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation has acquired top notch software development company.
GL
Protect Pharmaceutical : Updated PRTT Financial statement Q2 2022

08/31/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation

Balance Sheet

As at June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

Notes

As at June 30, 2022

As at December 31,

(Unaudited)

2020 (Unaudited)

ASSETS

($)

($)

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

148 923

9 907

Accounts Receivable

5.1

1 445 611

Inventory

5.2

6 737

Other current assets

5.3

20 210

Total Current Assets

1 621 481

9 907

Long term investment

170 398

-

Property, Plant and Equipment

5

748 960

-

Intangible asset

6

245 294

500 000

Total Assets

2 786 133

509 907

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Current Liablities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

7

218 744

-

Related parties payable

8

1 005 350

-

Interest payable

9

(25 758)

-

Total Current Liabilities

1 198 336

-

Notes payable

10

258 371

-

Long term debt

10.1

802 061

-

Total Liabilities

2 258 768

-

SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY

Preferred Stock - ($.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 1,000,000 issued and outstanding)

Common stock ($.005 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 56,451,378 shares issued and outstanding) Additional paid in capital

Accumulated deficit

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Total Shareholders' Equity

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

1 000

500 000

282 257

274 757

-

-

(436 296)

(274 757)

680 404

527 365

500 000

2 786 133

500 000

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022

Notes

For the 3 months ended

For the 6 months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Amount in $)

(Amount in $)

REVENUE

3 393 151

251 116

3 403 072

565 011

OPERATING EXPENSES

Cost of sales

11

1 359 828

50 531

1 364 540

50 531

General and administrative expense

213 321

33 827

213 366

76 111

Other operating expenses

1 978 205

4 661

1 978 205

10 488

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

3 551 354

89 019

3 556 111

137 130

OPERATING PROFIT / (LOSS)

(158 203)

162 097

(153 039)

427 881

Interest expense

-

(1 100)

-

(2 475)

PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAX

(158 203)

160 997

(153 039)

425 406

Taxes

-

-

-

-

NET PROFIT / (LOSS)

(158 203)

160 997

(153 039)

425 406

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation

Statement of Shareholders' Equity

As at June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

Series A - Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Additonal Paid

Accumulated

Accumulated other

Total

Shares

Par

Shares

Par

in capital

Profit / (Deficit)

comprehensive

income

Amount

is $

As at January 1, 2022 (Unaudited)

1 000 000

1 000

55 251 378

276 257

-

(277 257)

-

Stock issued / (buy back) during the period

1 200 000

6 000

-

(6 000)

-

Profit / (loss) for the period

(153 039)

680 404

527 365

As at June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

1 000 000

1 000

56 451 378

282 257

-

(436 296)

680 404

527 365

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation

Statement of cashflows

As at June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)

Cash flow from operating activities

(Loss) / profit before income tax

Adjustment for non cash charges and other items

Changes in operating assets

(Decrease) / increase in operating liabilities

(Decrease) / increase in accrued interest

(Decrease) / increase in demand note payable

(Decrease) / increase in financial liabilities

Cash flow from operating activities

Cash flow from investing activities

Additions / disposal of intangibles assets Additions in property, plant and equipment Additions in intangibles

Additions in investments

Cash flow from / (used) in investing activities

Cash flow from financing activities

Borrowings during / (repaid) the year

Issuance of preferene share capital

Other payments

Cash flow from financing activities

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

2022

(153 039)

-

(153 039)

  1. 744
    (25 758)
  1. 371

1 005 350

1 456 707

1 303 668

-

(748 960)

(245 294)

(170 398)

(1 164 652)

-

-

139 016

9 907

148 923

Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation

Notes to the Financial Statements

For the six months ended June 30, 2022

  • LEGAL STATUS AND OPERATIONS
    Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation was originally incorporated in the State of Idaho on August 5, 1987, under the name Interstate Mining and Development Properties, Inc. The Company initially staked certain gold placer mining claims, however the claims did not yield a sufficient amount of ore and the Company halted operations in approximately 1989.
    On August 2, 1996, the Company changed its name to Interstate Development, Inc. The Company then engaged in the search for and evaluation of prospective business opportunities with the intent to acquire and/or merge with one or more businesses opportunities.
    The Company's principal place of business is located at 12465 South Fort St., Suite 240
  • BASIS OF PREPARATION
    2,1 Statement of compliance

The accompanying financial statements have been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a going concern.

2,2 Accounting Convention

These financial statements have been prepared on the basis of 'historical cost convention using accrual basis of accounting except as otherwise stated in the respective accounting policies notes.

2,3 Going concern

The accompanying unaudited financial statements have been prepared on the assumption that the Company will continue as a going concern.However, the Company does not have significant cash or other material assets, nor does it have an established source of revenues sufficient to cover its operating costs and to allow it to continue as a going concern. It is the intent of the Company to seek a merger with an existing, operating company. In the interim, shareholders of the Company have committed to meeting its minimal operating expenses.

In addition, the inability of The Company to become current in periodic reporting obligations under the federal securities laws during the fourth quarter limited the information that the Company was able to provide to the public, to investors and to other interested parties, including customers and certain lenders. Furthermore, such inability to become current limited the Company's ability to use equity incentives to attract, retain and motivate employees. Such inability to become current also restricted the Company's ability to raise capital through the issuance of equity or debt securities, use equity securities for acquisitions of complementary companies and businesses and engage in other strategic transactions.

2,4 Critical accounting estimates and judgements

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with the approved accounting standards require management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis of making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 17:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart PROTECT PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Protect Pharmaceutical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Alan Crooks Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTECT PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION-52.50%11
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.05%427 058
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.16%291 742
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.54%266 801
PFIZER, INC.-22.35%257 326
NOVO NORDISK A/S8.12%242 615