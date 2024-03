Protecta SA Compania de Seguros is a Peru-based company primarily engaged in the insurance sector. The Company focuses on providing life insurance products for customers and their family within a contract between an insurance policy holder and the Company. It pays a designated beneficiary a sum of money in case of accidental death, personal accidents, dismemberment and disability. The Company's products range comprises also credit life policies for the debtors of Mibanco, a financial institution, as well as provides burial insurance, which covers expenses related to funeral. Furthermore, It underwrites compulsory road traffic insurance, as well as manages annuity plans. The Company is a subsidiary of Inversiones Security Peru SAC.