CR 83.9% and 56% volume growth in local currencies

Protector Forsikring ASA recorded a profit of NOK 218.5m (NOK 199.5m) for the quarter. The result is driven by a strong insurance service (technical) result offset by a negative return on investments.

The insurance service result was NOK 383.8m (NOK 248.5m) corresponding to a combined ratio of 83.9% (84.8%).

Net income from assets under management was NOK ‐180.2m (NOK ‐175.2m) or ‐1.0% (‐1.2%).

The total investment return including insurance finance was NOK ‐37.7m (NOK 29.7m).

In Q2, the gross written premiums amounted to NOK 3 057.2 up 71% (56% in local currencies) relative to Q2 2022. The strong growth is driven by the UK (84% of the growth), but all countries contribute.

The Board has utilized its authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 30th March 2023 and has resolved to distribute a special dividend of NOK 164.9m, corresponding to NOK 2.00 per share.

At the end of Q2 2023, the SCR‐ratio was 192% (206%), post dividends.