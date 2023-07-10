INTERIM REPORT Q2 2023
PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA
(UNAUDITED) 10 JULY 2023
Highlights Q2 2023
Combined
Premium growth
ratio:
(local currencies):
Q2 23
83,9 %
Q2 23
56 %
Q2 22
84,8 %
Q2 22
24 %
Insurance service
Total investment
result (MNOK):
return (MNOK)
Q2 23
383,8
Q2 23
‐
37,7
Q2 22
248,5
Q2 22
29,7
ProfitSolvency
(MNOK):ratio:
Q2 23
218,5
Q2 23
192 %
Q2 22
199,5
Q2 22
206 %
CR 83.9% and 56% volume growth in local currencies
Protector Forsikring ASA recorded a profit of NOK 218.5m (NOK 199.5m) for the quarter. The result is driven by a strong insurance service (technical) result offset by a negative return on investments.
The insurance service result was NOK 383.8m (NOK 248.5m) corresponding to a combined ratio of 83.9% (84.8%).
Net income from assets under management was NOK ‐180.2m (NOK ‐175.2m) or ‐1.0% (‐1.2%).
The total investment return including insurance finance was NOK ‐37.7m (NOK 29.7m).
In Q2, the gross written premiums amounted to NOK 3 057.2 up 71% (56% in local currencies) relative to Q2 2022. The strong growth is driven by the UK (84% of the growth), but all countries contribute.
The Board has utilized its authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 30th March 2023 and has resolved to distribute a special dividend of NOK 164.9m, corresponding to NOK 2.00 per share.
At the end of Q2 2023, the SCR‐ratio was 192% (206%), post dividends.
Highlights H1 2023
Combined
Premium growth
CR 88.1% and 34% volume growth in local currencies
ratio:
(local currencies):
Protector Forsikring ASA recorded a profit of NOK 844.7m (NOK 407.6m) for the first half year. The
H1 23
88,1 %
H1 23
34 %
result is driven by a strong insurance service (technical) result and a good return on investments.
H1 22
90,1 %
H1 22
16 %
The insurance service result was NOK 519.7m (NOK 317.8m) corresponding to a combined ratio of
88.1% (90.1%).
Net income from assets under management was NOK 480.6m (NOK ‐185.1m) or 3.1% (‐1.2%).
Insurance service
Total investment
The total investment return including insurance finance was NOK 484.0m (NOK 278.7m).
result (MNOK):
return (MNOK)
In H1, the gross written premiums amounted to NOK 7,000.7 up 43% (34% in local currencies)
relative to H1 2022. The strong growth is driven by the UK (59% of the growth) and Scandinavia.
H1 23
519,7
H1 23
484,0
H1 22
317,8
H1 22
278,7
Profit
(MNOK):
H1 23
844,7
H1 22 407,6
Financial highlights ‐ Protector Forsikring ASA
NOKm
Q2
Q2
H1
H1
FY
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
Gross written premium
(1)
3 057,2
1 788,0
7 000,7
4 898,6
7 097,8
Insurance revenue
2 387,4
1 638,7
4 373,6
3 222,8
6 619,1
Insurance claims expenses
(1 555,8)
(1 176,3)
(3 387,0)
(2 437,8)
(5 044,8)
Insurance operating expenses
(269,8)
(175,5)
(475,6)
(347,3)
(734,5)
Insurance service result before reinsurance contracts held
561,7
287,0
511,0
437,7
839,9
Net result from reinsurance contracts held
(177,9)
(38,4)
8,7
(119,8)
(139,1)
Insurance service result
383,8
248,5
519,7
317,8
700,8
Net income from investments
(169,9)
(164,9)
465,2
(174,1)
477,0
Net insurance finance income or expenses
132,2
194,6
18,8
452,8
607,0
Other income/expenses
(15,7)
(16,0)
(31,7)
(32,2)
(74,0)
Profit/(loss) before tax expenses
330,5
262,2
972,0
564,3
1 710,7
Tax
(103,9)
(52,8)
(135,2)
(151,5)
(341,4)
Discontinued operations
(8,0)
(9,9)
7,9
(5,2)
9,7
Profit/(loss)
218,5
199,5
844,7
407,6
1 379,0
Large losses, net of reinsurance
Run‐off gains/losses, net of reinsurance Change in risk adjustment, net of reinsurance Discounting effect, net of reinsurance
Loss ratio, gross
Net reinsurance ratio
Loss ratio, net of reinsurance
Cost ratio
Combined ratio
Retention rate
(1)
(111,7)
(44,4)
(135,3)
(207,2)
(425,9)
(1)
70,3
48,7
25,8
96,9
133,7
(1)
(48,8)
(12,1)
(64,2)
(31,4)
(79,6)
(1)
149,6
21,8
208,6
34,4
154,5
(2)
65,2 %
71,8 %
77,4 %
75,6 %
76,2 %
(3)
7,5 %
2,3 %
‐0,2 %
3,7 %
2,1 %
(4)
72,6 %
74,1 %
77,2 %
79,4 %
78,3 %
(5)
11,3 %
10,7 %
10,9 %
10,8 %
11,1 %
(6)
83,9 %
84,8 %
88,1 %
90,1 %
89,4 %
(7)
93,1 %
88,0 %
93,5 %
87,9 %
87,5 %
(1) Defined as alternative performance measure (APM). APMs are described on www.protectorforsikring.no in document named APMs Protector Forsikring Q2 2023
- "Insurance claims expenses" in % of "Insurance revenue"
- "Net result from reinsurance contracts held" in % of "Insurance revenue"
- "Loss ratio, gross" + "Net reinsurance ratio"
- "Insurance operating expenses" in % of "Insurance revenue"
- "Loss ratio, net of reinsurance" + "Cost ratio"
- ("Insurance revenue" + "Reinsurance premium") / "Insurance revenue"
Premiums
Gross premiums written increased by 71% or NOK 1,269.3m to a total of NOK 3,057.2m. In local currencies the growth was 56%. The growth is driven by all countries with UK, which has it'slargest inception date 1st of April, as the largest contributor.
The renewal rate was 106% (92.8%), supported by price increases to counter claims inflation.
In accordance with IFRS 17, the insurance revenue (earned premium) for Q2 2023 has been adjusted for seasonal variations with NOK 18m (NOK 23m) which is mainly related to Motor insurance in Norway and Sweden. The retention rate for Q2 2023 was 93.1% (88.0%). The increase is driven by non‐renewal of the solvency‐based reinsurance agreement with effect from January 1st, 2023.
Gross premium written (NOKm)
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Growth
Growth
(LCY)
UK
1 924,8
863,3
1 061,5
123 %
103 %
Sweden
624,5
515,5
109,1
21 %
12 %
Norway
372,6
338,3
34,3
10 %
10 %
Denmark
124,9
63,2
61,7
98 %
42 %
Finland
10,4
7,7
2,7
35 %
‐59 %
Protector
3 057,2
1 788,0
1 269,3
71 %
56 %
Gross premium written (NOKm)
H1 2023
H1 2022
Growth
Growth
(LCY)
UK
2 294,2
1 059,1
1 235,1
117 %
99 %
Sweden
1 815,8
1 458,5
357,3
24 %
19 %
Norway
1 539,1
1 293,5
245,5
19 %
19 %
Denmark
1 105,1
875,4
229,7
26 %
11 %
Finland
246,5
212,0
34,4
16 %
2 %
Protector
7 000,7
4 898,6
2 102,0
43 %
34 %
Denmark
Finland
4 %
0 %
Norway
12 %
GWP
Q2‐23
UK
Sweden
63 %
21 %
Finland
3 %
Denmark
UK
33 %
16 %
GWP
H1‐23
Norway
22 %
Sweden
26 %
