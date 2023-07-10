INTERIM REPORT Q2 2023

PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA

(UNAUDITED) 10 JULY 2023

Highlights Q2 2023

Combined

Premium growth

ratio:

(local currencies):

Q2 23

83,9 %

Q2 23

56 %

Q2 22

84,8 %

Q2 22

24 %

Insurance service

Total investment

result (MNOK):

return (MNOK)

Q2 23

383,8

Q2 23

37,7

Q2 22

248,5

Q2 22

29,7

ProfitSolvency

(MNOK):ratio:

Q2 23

218,5

Q2 23

192 %

Q2 22

199,5

Q2 22

206 %

CR 83.9% and 56% volume growth in local currencies

Protector Forsikring ASA recorded a profit of NOK 218.5m (NOK 199.5m) for the quarter. The result is driven by a strong insurance service (technical) result offset by a negative return on investments.

The insurance service result was NOK 383.8m (NOK 248.5m) corresponding to a combined ratio of 83.9% (84.8%).

Net income from assets under management was NOK ‐180.2m (NOK ‐175.2m) or ‐1.0% (‐1.2%).

The total investment return including insurance finance was NOK ‐37.7m (NOK 29.7m).

In Q2, the gross written premiums amounted to NOK 3 057.2 up 71% (56% in local currencies) relative to Q2 2022. The strong growth is driven by the UK (84% of the growth), but all countries contribute.

The Board has utilized its authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting 30th March 2023 and has resolved to distribute a special dividend of NOK 164.9m, corresponding to NOK 2.00 per share.

At the end of Q2 2023, the SCR‐ratio was 192% (206%), post dividends.

Highlights H1 2023

Combined

Premium growth

CR 88.1% and 34% volume growth in local currencies

ratio:

(local currencies):

Protector Forsikring ASA recorded a profit of NOK 844.7m (NOK 407.6m) for the first half year. The

H1 23

88,1 %

H1 23

34 %

result is driven by a strong insurance service (technical) result and a good return on investments.

H1 22

90,1 %

H1 22

16 %

The insurance service result was NOK 519.7m (NOK 317.8m) corresponding to a combined ratio of

88.1% (90.1%).

Net income from assets under management was NOK 480.6m (NOK ‐185.1m) or 3.1% (‐1.2%).

Insurance service

Total investment

The total investment return including insurance finance was NOK 484.0m (NOK 278.7m).

result (MNOK):

return (MNOK)

In H1, the gross written premiums amounted to NOK 7,000.7 up 43% (34% in local currencies)

relative to H1 2022. The strong growth is driven by the UK (59% of the growth) and Scandinavia.

H1 23

519,7

H1 23

484,0

H1 22

317,8

H1 22

278,7

Profit

(MNOK):

H1 23

844,7

H1 22 407,6

Financial highlights ‐ Protector Forsikring ASA

NOKm

Q2

Q2

H1

H1

FY

2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

Gross written premium

(1)

3 057,2

1 788,0

7 000,7

4 898,6

7 097,8

Insurance revenue

2 387,4

1 638,7

4 373,6

3 222,8

6 619,1

Insurance claims expenses

(1 555,8)

(1 176,3)

(3 387,0)

(2 437,8)

(5 044,8)

Insurance operating expenses

(269,8)

(175,5)

(475,6)

(347,3)

(734,5)

Insurance service result before reinsurance contracts held

561,7

287,0

511,0

437,7

839,9

Net result from reinsurance contracts held

(177,9)

(38,4)

8,7

(119,8)

(139,1)

Insurance service result

383,8

248,5

519,7

317,8

700,8

Net income from investments

(169,9)

(164,9)

465,2

(174,1)

477,0

Net insurance finance income or expenses

132,2

194,6

18,8

452,8

607,0

Other income/expenses

(15,7)

(16,0)

(31,7)

(32,2)

(74,0)

Profit/(loss) before tax expenses

330,5

262,2

972,0

564,3

1 710,7

Tax

(103,9)

(52,8)

(135,2)

(151,5)

(341,4)

Discontinued operations

(8,0)

(9,9)

7,9

(5,2)

9,7

Profit/(loss)

218,5

199,5

844,7

407,6

1 379,0

Large losses, net of reinsurance

Run‐off gains/losses, net of reinsurance Change in risk adjustment, net of reinsurance Discounting effect, net of reinsurance

Loss ratio, gross

Net reinsurance ratio

Loss ratio, net of reinsurance

Cost ratio

Combined ratio

Retention rate

(1)

(111,7)

(44,4)

(135,3)

(207,2)

(425,9)

(1)

70,3

48,7

25,8

96,9

133,7

(1)

(48,8)

(12,1)

(64,2)

(31,4)

(79,6)

(1)

149,6

21,8

208,6

34,4

154,5

(2)

65,2 %

71,8 %

77,4 %

75,6 %

76,2 %

(3)

7,5 %

2,3 %

‐0,2 %

3,7 %

2,1 %

(4)

72,6 %

74,1 %

77,2 %

79,4 %

78,3 %

(5)

11,3 %

10,7 %

10,9 %

10,8 %

11,1 %

(6)

83,9 %

84,8 %

88,1 %

90,1 %

89,4 %

(7)

93,1 %

88,0 %

93,5 %

87,9 %

87,5 %

(1) Defined as alternative performance measure (APM). APMs are described on www.protectorforsikring.no in document named APMs Protector Forsikring Q2 2023

  1. "Insurance claims expenses" in % of "Insurance revenue"
  2. "Net result from reinsurance contracts held" in % of "Insurance revenue"
  3. "Loss ratio, gross" + "Net reinsurance ratio"
  1. "Insurance operating expenses" in % of "Insurance revenue"
  2. "Loss ratio, net of reinsurance" + "Cost ratio"
  3. ("Insurance revenue" + "Reinsurance premium") / "Insurance revenue"

Premiums

Gross premiums written increased by 71% or NOK 1,269.3m to a total of NOK 3,057.2m. In local currencies the growth was 56%. The growth is driven by all countries with UK, which has it'slargest inception date 1st of April, as the largest contributor.

The renewal rate was 106% (92.8%), supported by price increases to counter claims inflation.

In accordance with IFRS 17, the insurance revenue (earned premium) for Q2 2023 has been adjusted for seasonal variations with NOK 18m (NOK 23m) which is mainly related to Motor insurance in Norway and Sweden. The retention rate for Q2 2023 was 93.1% (88.0%). The increase is driven by non‐renewal of the solvency‐based reinsurance agreement with effect from January 1st, 2023.

Gross premium written (NOKm)

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Growth

Growth

(LCY)

UK

1 924,8

863,3

1 061,5

123 %

103 %

Sweden

624,5

515,5

109,1

21 %

12 %

Norway

372,6

338,3

34,3

10 %

10 %

Denmark

124,9

63,2

61,7

98 %

42 %

Finland

10,4

7,7

2,7

35 %

‐59 %

Protector

3 057,2

1 788,0

1 269,3

71 %

56 %

Gross premium written (NOKm)

H1 2023

H1 2022

Growth

Growth

(LCY)

UK

2 294,2

1 059,1

1 235,1

117 %

99 %

Sweden

1 815,8

1 458,5

357,3

24 %

19 %

Norway

1 539,1

1 293,5

245,5

19 %

19 %

Denmark

1 105,1

875,4

229,7

26 %

11 %

Finland

246,5

212,0

34,4

16 %

2 %

Protector

7 000,7

4 898,6

2 102,0

43 %

34 %

Denmark

Finland

4 %

0 %

Norway

12 %

GWP

Q2‐23

UK

Sweden

63 %

21 %

Finland

3 %

Denmark

UK

33 %

16 %

GWP

H1‐23

Norway

22 %

Sweden

26 %

