Protector Forsikring : 2023 Minutes AGM

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MINUTES FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA (OFFICE TRANSLATION) The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Protector Forsikring ASA was held at the company's premises at Støperigata 2, Aker Brygge, Oslo, 30 March 2023. The AGM was declared opened by the Chairman of the Board, Jostein Sørvoll. Represented shares were registered. Shareholders who had not notified the company that they would attend the general meeting within the specified deadline were not given the opportunity to participate. The record of attending shareholders with rights to vote showed that 37,307,681 of the company's 82,500,000 shares were represented. Consequently, approximately 45.3 % of the outstanding share capital was represented at the shareholders' meeting, adjusted for the 122,551 treasury shares held by the company itself. The list of attending shareholders is attached to these minutes in appendix 1. The company's auditor Ernst & Young represented by Finn Espen Sellæg and the Nomination Committee represented by Per Ottar Skaaret, were also present. 1. Election of chairperson of the meeting and two additional meeting attendants to sign the minutes of the meeting jointly with the chairperson Jostein Sørvoll was unanimously elected as the chair of the meeting. Per Ottar Skaaret and Amund Grønvold Skoglund were, together with Jostein Sørvoll, unanimously elected to sign the minutes.

2. Approval of the notice and agenda for the meeting There were no comments to the notice or the agenda, and the meeting was unanimously declared legally set.

3. Approval of the annual accounts and the directors report 2022 for Protector Forsikring ASA In accordance with the Board's proposal, the General Meeting with 37,237,681 votes in favour and 70,000 votes against, passed the following resolution: The general meeting approves the annual accounts and the directors report for 2022.

4. Remuneration to executive personnel Advisory vote on report on salaries and other remuneration to executive personnel. The Chairman of the Board explained the salaries and other remuneration to executive personnel in 2022. Remuneration Report for executive personnel 2022 and the auditor's assurance statement are available at www.protectorforsikring.no. The AGM passed a resolution with 24,931,128 votes for and 12,306,553 votes against, to endorse the remuneration of executive personnel for 2022. 70,000 votes abstained from voting. 5. Report on the company's corporate governance The Chairman of the Board described the main content of the statement of corporate governance. No remarks to the statement were made by the AGM.

6. Election of Chairman of the Board, deputy chairman of the Board and other members of the Board. In accordance with the Nomination Committee's recommendation, Jostein Sørvoll, with 37,155,861 votes in favour, 81,517 votes against and 70,303 abstained votes, and Else Bugge Fougner with 37,174,395 votes in favour, 63,286 votes against and 70,000 abstained votes, were re-elected as Board members for 2 years, i.e. until the spring of 2025. In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Jostein Sørvoll, with 37,172,618 votes in favour, 64,760 votes against and 70,303 abstained votes, was re-elected as Chairman of the Board and Arve Ree, with 37,230,928 votes in favour, 6,753 votes against and 70,000 abstained votes, re-elected as Deputy Chairman of the Board, both for a term of 1 year, i.e. until the spring of 2024. Following this, the Board consists of following shareholder-elected members: Jostein Sørvoll Chairman of the Board (on election in 2025) Arve Ree Deputy Chairman (on election in 2024) Else Bugge Fougner Member (on election in 2025) Kjetil Garstad Member (on election in 2024) Randi Helene Røed Member (on election in 2024) 7. Election of members to the Nomination Committee In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Per Ottar Skaaret was with 37,307,378 votes in favour and 303 abstained votes, re-elected as chair and Eirik Ronold Mathisen with 37,304,626 votes in favour, 2,752 votes against and 303 abstained votes, re-elected as member, both for 2 years, i.e. until the spring of 2025. After this, the Nomination Committee consists of the following members: Per Ottar Skaaret Chair (on election in 2025) Andreas Mørk Member (on election in 2024) Eirik Ronold Mathisen Member (on election in 2025) 8. Approval of remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the boards subcommittees In accordance with the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the AGM with 29,607,958 votes in favour and 7,629,723 votes against approved following remunerations for the 2023/2024 term: (i) Remunerations for the members of the Board of Directors:

(ii) Additional remuneration of the Audit Committee Chairman NOK 800,000 Deputy chairman NOK 550,000 Shareholder-elected members NOK 400,000 Employee-elected members NOK 200,000 Chairman MemberNOK 50,000 + attendance fee of NOK 7,500 pr. meeting NOK 30,000 + attendance fee of NOK 7,500 pr. Meeting (iii)Additional remuneration of the Risk Committee and the Compensation Committee Chairman MemberNOK 30,000 + attendance fee of NOK 7,500 pr. meeting NOK 20,000 + attendance fee of NOK 7,500 pr. Meeting 70,000 votes abstained from voting. 9. Approval of remuneration of the members of the Nomination Committee In accordance with the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the AGM unanimously approved following remunerations for the 2023/2024 term: Chair MemberNOK 10,000 + attendance fee of NOK 7,500 per meeting Attendance fee of NOK 7,500 per meeting

10. Approval of the auditor's fee In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM unanimously approved the auditor's fee as stated in note 19 in the company's annual report.

11. Power of attorney from the General Meeting to the Board for acquisition of own shares In accordance with the Board's proposal, the General Meeting unanimously approved to authorize the company to trade its own shares as follows: (a) The General Meeting of shareholders of Protector Forsikring ASA hereby authorizes the Board to let the Company acquire up to 10% (8,250,000 shares) of the total shares of Protector Forsikring ASA with a total nominal value of NOK 8,250,000 in the market. (b) Such purchases shall be at such times and at such prices as the Board determines from time to time, provided however, that the purchase price per share shall not be less than NOK 1 and not more than NOK 250. (c) Shares acquired pursuant to this proxy or earlier proxies can be used for cancellation or be sold in any way the Board finds appropriate. (d) This authorization is valid from adoption until the next Annual General Meeting in 2024. However, the authorization is valid no longer than until 30 June 2024. 39,776 votes abstained from voting.

12. Authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital through the subscription of new shares In accordance with the Board's proposal, the General Meeting with 37,237,641 votes in favour and 70,040 votes against, approved to grant the Board of Directors the following authorisation: "The Board of Directors is authorised to increase share capital through the issue of new shares with an aggregate nominal value of up to NOK 8,250,000, divided on 8,250,000 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1. This authorisation may be used for one or more share issues. The Board of Directors may decide to deviate from the pre-emptive right of shareholders to subscribe for shares pursuant to section 10-4 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act. The Board of Directors may decide that payment for the shares shall be effected in assets other than cash, including by way of set-off or the right to subject the company to special obligations pursuant to section 10-2 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act. The authorisation also applies to decisions to merge pursuant to section 13-5 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act. This authorization is valid from adoption until the next Annual General Meeting in 2024. However, the authorization is valid no longer than until 30 June 2024." 13. Authorisation to the Board to raise subordinated loans and other external debt financing The AGM with 37,307,641 votes in favour and 40 votes against, approved to grant the Board of Directors the following authorisation: "The Board is hereby authorised to raise subordinated loans and other external debt financing limited upwards to MNOK 2,500 and on the conditions set by the Board. The authorisation is valid from adoption until the Annual General Meeting in 2024, however no longer than until 30 June 2024."

14. New authorisation to the Board to decide the distribution of dividend In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM with 37,307,641 votes in favour and 40 votes against, resolved to authorise the company to pay dividends as follows: "The Board is authorised to make decisions about the distribution of dividends on the basis of the company's annual accounts for 2022, cf. the Public Limited Liability Companies Act § 8-2 (2), in line with the adopted capital strategy and dividend policy. The authorisation is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2024, but no longer than until 30 June 2024."

