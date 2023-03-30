Protector Forsikring : 2023 Minutes AGM

MINUTES
FROM
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
IN
PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA
(OFFICE TRANSLATION)
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Protector Forsikring ASA was held at the company's premises at Støperigata 2, Aker Brygge, Oslo, 30 March 2023.
The AGM was declared opened by the Chairman of the Board, Jostein Sørvoll. Represented shares were registered. Shareholders who had not notified the company that they would attend the general meeting within the specified deadline were not given the opportunity to participate.
The record of attending shareholders with rights to vote showed that 37,307,681 of the company's 82,500,000 shares were represented. Consequently, approximately 45.3 % of the outstanding share capital was represented at the shareholders' meeting, adjusted for the 122,551 treasury shares held by the company itself. The list of attending shareholders is attached to these minutes in appendix 1.
The company's auditor Ernst & Young represented by Finn Espen Sellæg and the Nomination Committee represented by Per Ottar Skaaret, were also present.
-
1. Election of chairperson of the meeting and two additional meeting attendants to sign the minutes of the meeting jointly with the chairperson
Jostein Sørvoll was unanimously elected as the chair of the meeting. Per Ottar Skaaret and Amund Grønvold Skoglund were, together with Jostein Sørvoll, unanimously elected to sign the minutes.
-
2. Approval of the notice and agenda for the meeting
There were no comments to the notice or the agenda, and the meeting was unanimously declared legally set.
-
3. Approval of the annual accounts and the directors report 2022 for Protector Forsikring ASA
In accordance with the Board's proposal, the General Meeting with 37,237,681 votes in favour and 70,000 votes against, passed the following resolution:
The general meeting approves the annual accounts and the directors report for 2022.
-
4. Remuneration to executive personnel
Advisory vote on report on salaries and other remuneration to executive personnel.
The Chairman of the Board explained the salaries and other remuneration to executive personnel in 2022. Remuneration Report for executive personnel 2022 and the auditor's assurance statement are available at www.protectorforsikring.no.
The AGM passed a resolution with 24,931,128 votes for and 12,306,553 votes against, to endorse the remuneration of executive personnel for 2022.
70,000 votes abstained from voting.
-
5. Report on the company's corporate governance
The Chairman of the Board described the main content of the statement of corporate governance. No remarks to the statement were made by the AGM.
-
6. Election of Chairman of the Board, deputy chairman of the Board and other members of the Board.
In accordance with the Nomination Committee's recommendation, Jostein Sørvoll, with 37,155,861 votes in favour, 81,517 votes against and 70,303 abstained votes, and Else Bugge Fougner with 37,174,395 votes in favour, 63,286 votes against and 70,000 abstained votes, were re-elected as Board members for 2 years, i.e. until the spring of 2025.
In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Jostein Sørvoll, with 37,172,618 votes in favour, 64,760 votes against and 70,303 abstained votes, was re-elected as Chairman of the Board and Arve Ree, with 37,230,928 votes in favour, 6,753 votes against and 70,000 abstained votes, re-elected as Deputy Chairman of the Board, both for a term of 1 year, i.e. until the spring of 2024.
Following this, the Board consists of following shareholder-elected members:
|
Jostein Sørvoll
|
Chairman of the Board
|
(on election in 2025)
|
Arve Ree
|
Deputy Chairman
|
(on election in 2024)
|
Else Bugge Fougner
|
Member
|
(on election in 2025)
|
Kjetil Garstad
|
Member
|
(on election in 2024)
|
Randi Helene Røed
|
Member
|
(on election in 2024)
7. Election of members to the Nomination Committee
In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, Per Ottar Skaaret was with 37,307,378 votes in favour and 303 abstained votes, re-elected as chair and Eirik Ronold Mathisen with 37,304,626 votes in favour, 2,752 votes against and 303 abstained votes, re-elected as member, both for 2 years, i.e. until the spring of 2025.
After this, the Nomination Committee consists of the following members:
|
Per Ottar Skaaret
|
Chair
|
(on election in 2025)
|
Andreas Mørk
|
Member
|
(on election in 2024)
|
Eirik Ronold Mathisen
|
Member
|
(on election in 2025)
8. Approval of remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and the boards subcommittees
In accordance with the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the AGM with 29,607,958 votes in favour and 7,629,723 votes against approved following remunerations for the 2023/2024 term:
|
|
Chairman
|
NOK 800,000
|
Deputy chairman
|
NOK 550,000
|
Shareholder-elected members
|
NOK 400,000
|
Employee-elected members
|
NOK 200,000
|
Chairman MemberNOK 50,000 + attendance fee of NOK 7,500 pr. meeting NOK 30,000 + attendance fee of NOK 7,500 pr. Meeting
(iii)Additional remuneration of the Risk Committee and the Compensation Committee
Chairman MemberNOK 30,000 + attendance fee of NOK 7,500 pr. meeting NOK 20,000 + attendance fee of NOK 7,500 pr. Meeting
70,000 votes abstained from voting.
-
9. Approval of remuneration of the members of the Nomination Committee
In accordance with the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the AGM unanimously approved following remunerations for the 2023/2024 term:
Chair MemberNOK 10,000 + attendance fee of NOK 7,500 per meeting Attendance fee of NOK 7,500 per meeting
-
10. Approval of the auditor's fee
In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM unanimously approved the auditor's fee as stated in note 19 in the company's annual report.
-
11. Power of attorney from the General Meeting to the Board for acquisition of own shares
In accordance with the Board's proposal, the General Meeting unanimously approved to authorize the company to trade its own shares as follows:
(a)
The General Meeting of shareholders of Protector Forsikring ASA hereby authorizes the Board to let the Company acquire up to 10% (8,250,000 shares) of the total shares of Protector Forsikring ASA with a total nominal value of NOK 8,250,000 in the market.
(b)
Such purchases shall be at such times and at such prices as the Board determines from time to time, provided however, that the purchase price per share shall not be less than NOK 1 and not more than NOK 250.
(c)
Shares acquired pursuant to this proxy or earlier proxies can be used for cancellation or be sold in any way the Board finds appropriate.
(d)
This authorization is valid from adoption until the next Annual General Meeting in 2024. However, the authorization is valid no longer than until 30 June 2024.
39,776 votes abstained from voting.
-
12. Authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital through the subscription of new shares
In accordance with the Board's proposal, the General Meeting with 37,237,641 votes in favour and 70,040 votes against, approved to grant the Board of Directors the following authorisation:
"The Board of Directors is authorised to increase share capital through the issue of new shares with an aggregate nominal value of up to NOK 8,250,000, divided on 8,250,000 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1. This authorisation may be used for one or more share issues.
The Board of Directors may decide to deviate from the pre-emptive right of shareholders to subscribe for shares pursuant to section 10-4 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act.
The Board of Directors may decide that payment for the shares shall be effected in assets other than cash, including by way of set-off or the right to subject the company to special obligations pursuant to section 10-2 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act.
The authorisation also applies to decisions to merge pursuant to section 13-5 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act.
This authorization is valid from adoption until the next Annual General Meeting in 2024. However, the authorization is valid no longer than until 30 June 2024."
-
13. Authorisation to the Board to raise subordinated loans and other external debt financing
The AGM with 37,307,641 votes in favour and 40 votes against, approved to grant the Board of Directors the following authorisation:
"The Board is hereby authorised to raise subordinated loans and other external debt financing limited upwards to MNOK 2,500 and on the conditions set by the Board.
The authorisation is valid from adoption until the Annual General Meeting in 2024, however no longer than until 30 June 2024."
-
14. New authorisation to the Board to decide the distribution of dividend
In accordance with the Board's proposal, the AGM with 37,307,641 votes in favour and 40 votes against, resolved to authorise the company to pay dividends as follows:
"The Board is authorised to make decisions about the distribution of dividends on the basis of the company's annual accounts for 2022, cf. the Public Limited Liability Companies Act § 8-2 (2), in line with the adopted capital strategy and dividend policy.
The authorisation is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2024, but no longer than until 30 June 2024."
-
15. Amendments to the Articles of Association
The chairman of the board explained the proposed amendments to the articles of association.
"The AGM unanimously approved the Boards proposed new Articles of Association for Protector Forsikring ASA."
40 votes abstained from voting.
The new Articles of Association is attached the minutes as appendix 2.
There were no other issues on the agenda, and the annual general meeting was adjourned.
***
Oslo, 30 March 2023
(Office translation, not to be signed)
Jostein Sørvoll
Per Ottar Skaaret
Amund Grønvold Skoglund
Appendix 1: Register of present shareholders in the AGM 30 March 2023
Aksjonær / ShareholderRepresentert ved / Represented byAntall aksjer / No. of shares
HENRIK GOLFETTO HØYE ALSØY INVEST AS DITLEV DE VIBE VANAY AMUND GRØNVOLD SKOGLUND ØIVIND SVENNING
OLA RØRSTAD FOSSUM SKAARET HOLDING AS CHRISTIAN BRUUSGAARD BJØRG VEN
ROLF SVERRE FALLETH EINAR EDH STENSHAGEN INVEST AS STEEL CITY AS
HANS DIDRING OLGA STRAUME DAG BRENNI STØA
VPF EIKA EGENKAPITALBEVIS UTMOST PANEUROPE DAC TROND ESPEN KILDAHL AWC AS
VEVLEN GÅRD AS VERDIPAPIRFONDET DNB SMB VERDIPAPIRFOND ODIN NORDEN VPF FIRST OPPORTUNITIES
VPF FONDSFINANS UTBYTTE VPF FONDSFINANS NORDEN ROGER OLSEN
ANTON RABINOVICH
1199SEIU HEALTH CARE EMPLOYEES PEN CITY OF PHILADELPHIA PUBLIC EMPLOY IAM NATIONAL PENSION FUND ULLICO DIVERSIFIED INTERNATIONAL E ULLICO INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP FUN ABU DHABI PENSION FUND
ALASKA PERMANENT FUND CORPORATION ALFRED BERG NORDIC SMALL CAP ESG DEKA-RAB
IBM 401(K) PLUS PLAN TRUST INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND KAISER PERMANENTE GROUP TRUST LOS ANGELES CITY EMPLOYEES' RETIRE MARYLAND STATE RETIREMENT + PENSIO NFS LIMITED
PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT ASSOCI SPDR PORTFOLIO EUROPE ETF
SPDR S&P INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP E SSGA SPDR ETFS EUROPE II PUBLIC LI STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS TRUST_2
Jostein SørvollJostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy
Per Ottar Skaaret
Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy
240 926
502 751
276 249
12 065
303
47 140
20 000
103 851
134 000
200
147 127
7 526 353
206 706
274 236
15
10 718
36 432
1 419 012
111
11 197 476
1 600 000
299 946
4 261 885
87 919
320 000
550 000
Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy 73
Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy 40
Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy Jostein Sørvoll m. fullmakt/by proxy
14 300
13 000
26 500
3 904
13 528
1 704
117
2 335
65 978
18 060
39 542