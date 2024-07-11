Interim report

Q2 and H1 2024

Protector Forsikring ASA

(Unadited) 11 July 2024

Highlights Q2 and H1 2024

Combined ratio:

Q2:

94,5 %

(83,9)

H1:

92,9 %

(88,1)

Premium growth (local currencies):

Q2:

16 %

(56)

H1:

12 %

(34)

Insurance service result (MNOK):

Q2:

157

(384)

H1:

398

(520)

Total investment return (MNOK):

Q2:

242

(-38)

H1:

614

(484)

CR 94.5% and 16% volume growth (local currencies) for the quarter

Protector Forsikring ASA recorded a profit of NOK 254m (219) for the quarter.

The insurance service result was NOK 157m (384) corresponding to a combined ratio of 94.5% (83.9). The result is driven by good results in the UK, Sweden and Norway while Denmark had a poor result primarily caused by two large claims, including the fire in Denmark's Old Stock Exchange.

Net income from assets under management was NOK 271m (-180) or 1.3% (-1). The total investment return including insurance finance income or expenses was NOK 242m (-38).

In Q2, gross written premiums amounted to NOK 3,551m, up 16% (16% in local currencies). The growth is driven by the UK and Norway. For the half year gross written premium came in at NOK 7,981m up 14% (12% in local currencies).

In the first half year, the company recorded a profit of NOK 710m (845). The insurance service result was NOK 397m (520) corresponding to a combined ratio of 92.9% (88.1). The total investment return was NOK 614m (484).

The Board has utilized its authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 11 April 2024, and has decided to distribute a dividend of NOK 165m, corresponding to NOK 2.00 per share.

Profit (MNOK):

Q2:

254

(219)

At the end of Q2 the SCR-ratio was 191% (192), post dividends.

H1:

710

(845)

Earnings per share (NOK):

Q2:

3,1

(2,7)

H1:

8,6

(10,3)

Income overview

Q2

Q2

H1

H1

FY

NOKm

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Gross written premium

(1)

3 551

3 057

7 981

7 001

10 423

Insurance revenue

2 865

2 387

5 600

4 374

9 386

Insurance claims expenses

(2 225)

(1 556)

(4 315)

(3 387)

(7 182)

Insurance operating expenses

(304)

(270)

(594)

(476)

(1 011)

Insurance service result before reinsurance contracts held

335

562

691

511

1 193

Net result from reinsurance contracts held

(178)

(178)

(293)

9

(113)

Insurance service result

157

384

398

520

1 080

Net income from investments

271

(170)

621

465

1 328

Net insurance finance income or expenses

(29)

132

(7)

19

(384)

Other income/expenses

(52)

(16)

(91)

(32)

(91)

Profit/(loss) before tax

348

330

921

972

1 933

Tax

(94)

(104)

(211)

(135)

(439)

Discontinued operations

-

(8)

-

8

15

Profit/(loss)

254

219

710

845

1 509

Large losses, net of reinsurance

(1)

12,5 %

4,7 %

9,5 %

3,1 %

5,9 %

Run-off gains/losses, net of reinsurance

(1)

-2,1 %

-2,9 %

-0,2 %

-0,6 %

0,3 %

Change in risk adjustment, net of reinsurance

(1)

1,9 %

2,0 %

1,8 %

1,5 %

1,5 %

Discounting effect, net of reinsurance

(1)

-4,4 %

-6,3 %

-4,3 %

-4,8 %

-4,2 %

Loss ratio, gross

(2)

77,7 %

65,2 %

77,0 %

77,4 %

76,5 %

Net reinsurance ratio

(3)

6,2 %

7,5 %

5,2 %

-0,2 %

1,2 %

Loss ratio, net of reinsurance

(4)

83,9 %

72,6 %

82,3 %

77,2 %

77,7 %

Cost ratio

(5)

10,6 %

11,3 %

10,6 %

10,9 %

10,8 %

Combined ratio

(6)

94,5 %

83,9 %

92,9 %

88,1 %

88,5 %

Retention rate

(7)

94,6 %

93,1 %

94,5 %

93,5 %

93,8 %

(1) Defined as alternative performance measure (APM). APMs are described in a separate document published at protectorforsikring.no/Investor.

(2)

"Insurance claims expenses" in % of "Insurance revenue"

(5)

"Insurance operating expenses" in % of "Insurance revenue"

(3)

"Net result from reinsurance contracts held" in % of "Insurance revenue"

(6)

"Loss ratio, net of reinsurance" + "Cost ratio"

(4)

"Loss ratio, gross" + "Net reinsurance ratio"

(7)

("Insurance revenue" + "Reinsurance premium") / "Insurance revenue"

Premiums

In Q2, gross written premiums increased by 16% or NOK 494m to a total of NOK 3,551m . The growth is driven by the UK and Norway. April 1st is the largest inception date in the UK. 94% of the growth in the quarter came from the UK mainly driven by Public and Housing. In local currencies the total growth was 16%, whereof the growth in the UK was 20% and in the Nordics 8%. Both Sweden and Denmark had negative growth this quarter. Sweden, due to a consumer scheme run-off, and Denmark, due to technicalities and general profitability measurers. The renewal rate for the total portfolio was 101% (106) supported by price increases to counter claims inflation.

Gross written premium (NOKm)

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Growth

Growth

(LCY)

UK

2 387

1 925

462

24 %

20 %

Sweden1

556

635

(79)

-12 %

-6 %

Norway

505

373

133

36 %

36 %

Denmark

103

125

(22)

-18 %

-1 %

Protector

3 551

3 057

494

16 %

16 %

¹Includes Finland. The segment change applies from Q1 2024. Comparative figures have been restated

In H1, gross written premiums totalled NOK 7,981m (7,001), representing a 14% growth (12% in local currencies). The renewal rate was 99% (103).

H1

H1

Growth

Gross written premium (NOKm)

2024

2023

Growth

(LCY)

UK

2 816

2 294

521

23 %

18 %

Sweden1

2 055

2 062

(7)

0 %

-1 %

Norway

1 855

1 539

315

20 %

20 %

Denmark

1 255

1 105

150

14 %

12 %

Protector

7 981

7 001

980

14 %

12 %

¹Includes Finland. The segment change applies from Q1 2024. Comparative figures have been restated

Results

In Q2, the profit was NOK 254m (219). The insurance service result was NOK 157m (384), corresponding to a combined ratio of 94.5% (83.9). The insurance service result was driven by good results in the UK, Sweden and Norway, adversely impacted by large claims in Denmark.

The loss ratio net of reinsurance ended at 83.9% (72.6). Large losses amounted to NOK 358m, or 12.5% (4.7), consisting of 7 large losses on property. Sweden had run-off gains of NOK 56m mainly driven by property. The total run-off gains for the company ended at 2.1% (2.9).

The cost ratio amounted to 10.6% (11.3). The decrease is driven by the top-line growth. Cost ratio excluding commissions was 6.0% (7.1).

Loss ratio, net

Cost ratio

Combined ratio

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

UK

73,2 %

54,6 %

10,8 %

13,7 %

84,0 %

68,3 %

Sweden1

70,6 %

82,0 %

14,6 %

14,0 %

85,1 %

96,1 %

Norway

81,2 %

83,6 %

7,6 %

5,5 %

88,8 %

89,1 %

Denmark

145,6 %

88,5 %

7,6 %

7,2 %

153,2 %

95,7 %

Protector

83,9 %

72,6 %

10,6 %

11,3 %

94,5 %

83,9 %

¹Includes Finland. The segment change applies from Q1 2024. Comparative figures have been restated

For H1, the profit totalled NOK 710m (845). The insurance service result was NOK 384m (520), corresponding to a combined ratio of 92.9% (88.1). The insurance service result is impacted by NOK 399m increase in large claims levels compared with H1 2023. The underlying claims ratio adjusted for large claims, run-off, discounting and risk adjustment is slightly improved compared to H1 2023.

The company had run-off gains of 0.2% (0.6). The loss ratio (gross) was 77.0% (77.4), while the loss ratio net of reinsurance ended at 82.3% (77.2). The cost ratio excluding commissions was 6.2% (6.8).

Loss ratio, net

Cost ratio

Combined ratio

H1 2024

H1 2023

H1 2024

H1 2023

H1 2024

H1 2023

UK

71,8 %

59,4 %

11,4 %

13,5 %

83,2 %

72,9 %

Sweden1

77,0 %

84,6 %

13,7 %

13,2 %

90,7 %

97,8 %

Norway

87,3 %

84,6 %

7,2 %

5,9 %

94,5 %

90,5 %

Denmark

116,8 %

93,7 %

7,5 %

7,0 %

124,3 %

100,7 %

Protector

82,3 %

77,2 %

10,6 %

10,9 %

92,9 %

88,1 %

¹Includes Finland. The segment change applies from Q1 2024. Comparative figures have been restated

Investments

The assets under management amounted to a total of NOK 22,261m on 30 June, up 5.0% compared to the portfolio at the end of Q1 2024.

In Q2, the investment activities yielded a total return of NOK 271m (or 1.3%) compared to a negative return of NOK 180m (or -1.0%) in Q2 2023. Equities including put options accounted for a NOK 10m gain (or 0.3%) against NOK 157m loss (or -5.4%) in Q2 2023. The return on the fixed income portfolio totalled to NOK 261m (or 1.5%) against a NOK 23m loss (or -0.2%) in Q2 2023.

In H1, the investment activities yielded a total return of NOK 621m (or 3.0%) compared to NOK 481m (or 3.1%) in H1 2023. Equities accounted for a NOK 201m gain (or 6.7%) including put options against a NOK 270m gain (or 11.1%) in H1 2023. The return on the fixed income portfolio totalled to NOK 420m gain (or 2.4%) against a NOK 211m gain (or 1.6%) in H1 2023.

At the end of Q2, 14.1% of Protector's financial assets were invested in equities, against 14.4% at the end of Q1 2024.

Approximately NOK 4.1bn of the financial assets were allocated to high yield securities at the end of Q2, down from NOK 4.7bn at the end of Q1 2024.

The insurance finance result impacted the total investment return negatively with NOK -29m in Q2 2024 and NOK -7m in H1, against a positive effect of NOK 132m in Q1 2023 and NOK 19m in H1 2023. The fluctuations are mainly due to interest curve changes.

Equity and capital position

At the end of Q2, the SCR-ratio was 191% post dividends, compared to 196% at the end of Q1 2024. The company's long-term objective is to maintain a SCR-ratio (calculated according to the Solvency II regulations) above 150%.

The company's equity amounted to NOK 4 688m, an increase of NOK 70m compared to end of Q1 2024. Dividend paid out 10 May 2024 has reduced the equity by NOK 165m.

Protector holds a BBB+ Long-Term Issuer Credit rating from A.M. Best. Outlook is positive.

Dividend

Based on the company's strong financial position, competitive position in the market and dividend policy, the Board has utilized its authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 11 April 2024, and has decided to distribute a special dividend of NOK 165m, corresponding to NOK 2.00 per share. The decided dividend is included in other equity and the payment will take place on 23 July 2024.

Prospects

The underlying profitability is good, and with continued price adjustments to counter claims inflation, the insurance service result is expected to remain on a good level.

The claims development, and the inherent volatility of capital markets continue to be the most important risk factors that could affect the company's profit in 2024. There is normally uncertainty related to future market conditions, but the Board is of the opinion that the company is well equipped to meet the competition going forward.

Oslo, 11 July 2024

The Board of Directors of Protector Forsikring ASA

Income statement

Q2

Q2

H1

H1

FY

NOKm

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Insurance revenue

2 865

2 387

5 600

4 374

9 386

Insurance claims expenses

(2 225)

(1 556)

(4 315)

(3 387)

(7 182)

Insurance operating expenses

(304)

(270)

(594)

(476)

(1 011)

Insurance service result before reinsurance contracts held

335

562

691

511

1 193

Reinsurance premium

(155)

(165)

(310)

(284)

(584)

Amounts recovered from reinsurance

(23)

(13)

16

292

471

Net result from reinsurance contracts held

(178)

(178)

(293)

9

(113)

Insurance service result

157

384

398

520

1 080

Interest income and dividend etc. from financial assets

249

221

411

348

662

Net changes in fair value of investments

(297)

(608)

(219)

(422)

(7)

Net realised gain and loss on investments

342

233

481

575

736

Interest expenses and expenses related to investments

(23)

(15)

(52)

(36)

(63)

Net income from investments

271

(170)

621

465

1 328

Insurance finance income or expenses - change in financial assumptions

55

201

153

144

(160)

Insurance finance income or expenses - unwinding

(76)

(61)

(144)

(121)

(273)

Insurance finance income or expenses

(21)

140

9

23

(433)

Reinsurance finance income or expenses - change in financial assumptions

(10)

(15)

(19)

(8)

27

Reinsurance finance income or expenses - unwinding

9

8

17

18

36

Reinsurance finance income or expenses - other income and expenses

(7)

(1)

(15)

(14)

(14)

Reinsurance finance income or expenses

(8)

(8)

(17)

(4)

49

Net insurance finance income or expenses

(29)

132

(7)

19

(384)

Total investment return

242

(38)

614

484

944

Other income/expenses

(52)

(16)

(91)

(32)

(91)

Profit/(loss) before tax

348

330

921

972

1 933

Tax

(94)

(104)

(211)

(135)

(439)

Discontinued operations

-

(8)

-

8

15

Profit/(loss) for the period

254

219

710

845

1 509

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

3,1

2,7

8,6

10,3

18,3

Statement of comprehensive income

Q2

Q2

H1

H1

FY

NOKm

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Profit/(loss) for the period

254

219

710

845

1 509

Other comprehensive income which can subsequently be reclassified as profit or loss

Exchange differences from foreign operations

(34)

3

43

123

105

Taxes on components of comprehensive income

9

(1)

(10)

(31)

(27)

Total other comprehensive income

(25)

2

33

92

78

Comprehensive income

229

221

743

937

1 587

Statement of financial position

NOKm

30.06.2024

30.06.2023

31.12.2023

Assets

Financial assets

Loans at amortized cost

103

-

30

Shares

3 106

2 688

2 889

Securities, bonds etc.

18 470

13 995

14 631

Financial derivatives

79

27

265

Bank deposits

573

662

493

Total financial assets in investment portfolio

22 331

17 372

18 307

Cash and bank deposits

163

46

324

Other receivables

72

58

52

Total operational financial assets

235

105

376

Reinsurance contract assets

1 256

1 170

1 093

Intangible assets

114

103

106

Tangible fixed assets

95

138

113

Total prepaid expenses

310

366

224

Assets discontinued operations

-

517

655

Total non-financial assets

1 775

2 295

2 192

Total assets

24 341

19 772

20 874

