Interim report
Q2 and H1 2024
Protector Forsikring ASA
(Unadited) 11 July 2024
Highlights Q2 and H1 2024
Combined ratio:
Q2:
94,5 %
(83,9)
H1:
92,9 %
(88,1)
Premium growth (local currencies):
Q2:
16 %
(56)
H1:
12 %
(34)
Insurance service result (MNOK):
Q2:
157
(384)
H1:
398
(520)
Total investment return (MNOK):
Q2:
242
(-38)
H1:
614
(484)
CR 94.5% and 16% volume growth (local currencies) for the quarter
Protector Forsikring ASA recorded a profit of NOK 254m (219) for the quarter.
The insurance service result was NOK 157m (384) corresponding to a combined ratio of 94.5% (83.9). The result is driven by good results in the UK, Sweden and Norway while Denmark had a poor result primarily caused by two large claims, including the fire in Denmark's Old Stock Exchange.
Net income from assets under management was NOK 271m (-180) or 1.3% (-1). The total investment return including insurance finance income or expenses was NOK 242m (-38).
In Q2, gross written premiums amounted to NOK 3,551m, up 16% (16% in local currencies). The growth is driven by the UK and Norway. For the half year gross written premium came in at NOK 7,981m up 14% (12% in local currencies).
In the first half year, the company recorded a profit of NOK 710m (845). The insurance service result was NOK 397m (520) corresponding to a combined ratio of 92.9% (88.1). The total investment return was NOK 614m (484).
The Board has utilized its authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 11 April 2024, and has decided to distribute a dividend of NOK 165m, corresponding to NOK 2.00 per share.
Profit (MNOK):
Q2:
254
(219)
At the end of Q2 the SCR-ratio was 191% (192), post dividends.
H1:
710
(845)
Earnings per share (NOK):
Q2:
3,1
(2,7)
H1:
8,6
(10,3)
Income overview
Q2
Q2
H1
H1
FY
NOKm
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Gross written premium
(1)
3 551
3 057
7 981
7 001
10 423
Insurance revenue
2 865
2 387
5 600
4 374
9 386
Insurance claims expenses
(2 225)
(1 556)
(4 315)
(3 387)
(7 182)
Insurance operating expenses
(304)
(270)
(594)
(476)
(1 011)
Insurance service result before reinsurance contracts held
335
562
691
511
1 193
Net result from reinsurance contracts held
(178)
(178)
(293)
9
(113)
Insurance service result
157
384
398
520
1 080
Net income from investments
271
(170)
621
465
1 328
Net insurance finance income or expenses
(29)
132
(7)
19
(384)
Other income/expenses
(52)
(16)
(91)
(32)
(91)
Profit/(loss) before tax
348
330
921
972
1 933
Tax
(94)
(104)
(211)
(135)
(439)
Discontinued operations
-
(8)
-
8
15
Profit/(loss)
254
219
710
845
1 509
Large losses, net of reinsurance
(1)
12,5 %
4,7 %
9,5 %
3,1 %
5,9 %
Run-off gains/losses, net of reinsurance
(1)
-2,1 %
-2,9 %
-0,2 %
-0,6 %
0,3 %
Change in risk adjustment, net of reinsurance
(1)
1,9 %
2,0 %
1,8 %
1,5 %
1,5 %
Discounting effect, net of reinsurance
(1)
-4,4 %
-6,3 %
-4,3 %
-4,8 %
-4,2 %
Loss ratio, gross
(2)
77,7 %
65,2 %
77,0 %
77,4 %
76,5 %
Net reinsurance ratio
(3)
6,2 %
7,5 %
5,2 %
-0,2 %
1,2 %
Loss ratio, net of reinsurance
(4)
83,9 %
72,6 %
82,3 %
77,2 %
77,7 %
Cost ratio
(5)
10,6 %
11,3 %
10,6 %
10,9 %
10,8 %
Combined ratio
(6)
94,5 %
83,9 %
92,9 %
88,1 %
88,5 %
Retention rate
(7)
94,6 %
93,1 %
94,5 %
93,5 %
93,8 %
(1) Defined as alternative performance measure (APM). APMs are described in a separate document published at protectorforsikring.no/Investor.
(2)
"Insurance claims expenses" in % of "Insurance revenue"
(5)
"Insurance operating expenses" in % of "Insurance revenue"
(3)
"Net result from reinsurance contracts held" in % of "Insurance revenue"
(6)
"Loss ratio, net of reinsurance" + "Cost ratio"
(4)
"Loss ratio, gross" + "Net reinsurance ratio"
(7)
("Insurance revenue" + "Reinsurance premium") / "Insurance revenue"
Premiums
In Q2, gross written premiums increased by 16% or NOK 494m to a total of NOK 3,551m . The growth is driven by the UK and Norway. April 1st is the largest inception date in the UK. 94% of the growth in the quarter came from the UK mainly driven by Public and Housing. In local currencies the total growth was 16%, whereof the growth in the UK was 20% and in the Nordics 8%. Both Sweden and Denmark had negative growth this quarter. Sweden, due to a consumer scheme run-off, and Denmark, due to technicalities and general profitability measurers. The renewal rate for the total portfolio was 101% (106) supported by price increases to counter claims inflation.
Gross written premium (NOKm)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Growth
Growth
(LCY)
UK
2 387
1 925
462
24 %
20 %
Sweden1
556
635
(79)
-12 %
-6 %
Norway
505
373
133
36 %
36 %
Denmark
103
125
(22)
-18 %
-1 %
Protector
3 551
3 057
494
16 %
16 %
¹Includes Finland. The segment change applies from Q1 2024. Comparative figures have been restated
In H1, gross written premiums totalled NOK 7,981m (7,001), representing a 14% growth (12% in local currencies). The renewal rate was 99% (103).
H1
H1
Growth
Gross written premium (NOKm)
2024
2023
Growth
(LCY)
UK
2 816
2 294
521
23 %
18 %
Sweden1
2 055
2 062
(7)
0 %
-1 %
Norway
1 855
1 539
315
20 %
20 %
Denmark
1 255
1 105
150
14 %
12 %
Protector
7 981
7 001
980
14 %
12 %
¹Includes Finland. The segment change applies from Q1 2024. Comparative figures have been restated
Results
In Q2, the profit was NOK 254m (219). The insurance service result was NOK 157m (384), corresponding to a combined ratio of 94.5% (83.9). The insurance service result was driven by good results in the UK, Sweden and Norway, adversely impacted by large claims in Denmark.
The loss ratio net of reinsurance ended at 83.9% (72.6). Large losses amounted to NOK 358m, or 12.5% (4.7), consisting of 7 large losses on property. Sweden had run-off gains of NOK 56m mainly driven by property. The total run-off gains for the company ended at 2.1% (2.9).
The cost ratio amounted to 10.6% (11.3). The decrease is driven by the top-line growth. Cost ratio excluding commissions was 6.0% (7.1).
Loss ratio, net
Cost ratio
Combined ratio
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
UK
73,2 %
54,6 %
10,8 %
13,7 %
84,0 %
68,3 %
Sweden1
70,6 %
82,0 %
14,6 %
14,0 %
85,1 %
96,1 %
Norway
81,2 %
83,6 %
7,6 %
5,5 %
88,8 %
89,1 %
Denmark
145,6 %
88,5 %
7,6 %
7,2 %
153,2 %
95,7 %
Protector
83,9 %
72,6 %
10,6 %
11,3 %
94,5 %
83,9 %
¹Includes Finland. The segment change applies from Q1 2024. Comparative figures have been restated
For H1, the profit totalled NOK 710m (845). The insurance service result was NOK 384m (520), corresponding to a combined ratio of 92.9% (88.1). The insurance service result is impacted by NOK 399m increase in large claims levels compared with H1 2023. The underlying claims ratio adjusted for large claims, run-off, discounting and risk adjustment is slightly improved compared to H1 2023.
The company had run-off gains of 0.2% (0.6). The loss ratio (gross) was 77.0% (77.4), while the loss ratio net of reinsurance ended at 82.3% (77.2). The cost ratio excluding commissions was 6.2% (6.8).
Loss ratio, net
Cost ratio
Combined ratio
H1 2024
H1 2023
H1 2024
H1 2023
H1 2024
H1 2023
UK
71,8 %
59,4 %
11,4 %
13,5 %
83,2 %
72,9 %
Sweden1
77,0 %
84,6 %
13,7 %
13,2 %
90,7 %
97,8 %
Norway
87,3 %
84,6 %
7,2 %
5,9 %
94,5 %
90,5 %
Denmark
116,8 %
93,7 %
7,5 %
7,0 %
124,3 %
100,7 %
Protector
82,3 %
77,2 %
10,6 %
10,9 %
92,9 %
88,1 %
¹Includes Finland. The segment change applies from Q1 2024. Comparative figures have been restated
Investments
The assets under management amounted to a total of NOK 22,261m on 30 June, up 5.0% compared to the portfolio at the end of Q1 2024.
In Q2, the investment activities yielded a total return of NOK 271m (or 1.3%) compared to a negative return of NOK 180m (or -1.0%) in Q2 2023. Equities including put options accounted for a NOK 10m gain (or 0.3%) against NOK 157m loss (or -5.4%) in Q2 2023. The return on the fixed income portfolio totalled to NOK 261m (or 1.5%) against a NOK 23m loss (or -0.2%) in Q2 2023.
In H1, the investment activities yielded a total return of NOK 621m (or 3.0%) compared to NOK 481m (or 3.1%) in H1 2023. Equities accounted for a NOK 201m gain (or 6.7%) including put options against a NOK 270m gain (or 11.1%) in H1 2023. The return on the fixed income portfolio totalled to NOK 420m gain (or 2.4%) against a NOK 211m gain (or 1.6%) in H1 2023.
At the end of Q2, 14.1% of Protector's financial assets were invested in equities, against 14.4% at the end of Q1 2024.
Approximately NOK 4.1bn of the financial assets were allocated to high yield securities at the end of Q2, down from NOK 4.7bn at the end of Q1 2024.
The insurance finance result impacted the total investment return negatively with NOK -29m in Q2 2024 and NOK -7m in H1, against a positive effect of NOK 132m in Q1 2023 and NOK 19m in H1 2023. The fluctuations are mainly due to interest curve changes.
Equity and capital position
At the end of Q2, the SCR-ratio was 191% post dividends, compared to 196% at the end of Q1 2024. The company's long-term objective is to maintain a SCR-ratio (calculated according to the Solvency II regulations) above 150%.
The company's equity amounted to NOK 4 688m, an increase of NOK 70m compared to end of Q1 2024. Dividend paid out 10 May 2024 has reduced the equity by NOK 165m.
Protector holds a BBB+ Long-Term Issuer Credit rating from A.M. Best. Outlook is positive.
Dividend
Based on the company's strong financial position, competitive position in the market and dividend policy, the Board has utilized its authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 11 April 2024, and has decided to distribute a special dividend of NOK 165m, corresponding to NOK 2.00 per share. The decided dividend is included in other equity and the payment will take place on 23 July 2024.
Prospects
The underlying profitability is good, and with continued price adjustments to counter claims inflation, the insurance service result is expected to remain on a good level.
The claims development, and the inherent volatility of capital markets continue to be the most important risk factors that could affect the company's profit in 2024. There is normally uncertainty related to future market conditions, but the Board is of the opinion that the company is well equipped to meet the competition going forward.
Oslo, 11 July 2024
The Board of Directors of Protector Forsikring ASA
Income statement
Q2
Q2
H1
H1
FY
NOKm
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Insurance revenue
2 865
2 387
5 600
4 374
9 386
Insurance claims expenses
(2 225)
(1 556)
(4 315)
(3 387)
(7 182)
Insurance operating expenses
(304)
(270)
(594)
(476)
(1 011)
Insurance service result before reinsurance contracts held
335
562
691
511
1 193
Reinsurance premium
(155)
(165)
(310)
(284)
(584)
Amounts recovered from reinsurance
(23)
(13)
16
292
471
Net result from reinsurance contracts held
(178)
(178)
(293)
9
(113)
Insurance service result
157
384
398
520
1 080
Interest income and dividend etc. from financial assets
249
221
411
348
662
Net changes in fair value of investments
(297)
(608)
(219)
(422)
(7)
Net realised gain and loss on investments
342
233
481
575
736
Interest expenses and expenses related to investments
(23)
(15)
(52)
(36)
(63)
Net income from investments
271
(170)
621
465
1 328
Insurance finance income or expenses - change in financial assumptions
55
201
153
144
(160)
Insurance finance income or expenses - unwinding
(76)
(61)
(144)
(121)
(273)
Insurance finance income or expenses
(21)
140
9
23
(433)
Reinsurance finance income or expenses - change in financial assumptions
(10)
(15)
(19)
(8)
27
Reinsurance finance income or expenses - unwinding
9
8
17
18
36
Reinsurance finance income or expenses - other income and expenses
(7)
(1)
(15)
(14)
(14)
Reinsurance finance income or expenses
(8)
(8)
(17)
(4)
49
Net insurance finance income or expenses
(29)
132
(7)
19
(384)
Total investment return
242
(38)
614
484
944
Other income/expenses
(52)
(16)
(91)
(32)
(91)
Profit/(loss) before tax
348
330
921
972
1 933
Tax
(94)
(104)
(211)
(135)
(439)
Discontinued operations
-
(8)
-
8
15
Profit/(loss) for the period
254
219
710
845
1 509
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)
3,1
2,7
8,6
10,3
18,3
Statement of comprehensive income
Q2
Q2
H1
H1
FY
NOKm
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Profit/(loss) for the period
254
219
710
845
1 509
Other comprehensive income which can subsequently be reclassified as profit or loss
Exchange differences from foreign operations
(34)
3
43
123
105
Taxes on components of comprehensive income
9
(1)
(10)
(31)
(27)
Total other comprehensive income
(25)
2
33
92
78
Comprehensive income
229
221
743
937
1 587
Statement of financial position
NOKm
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
31.12.2023
Assets
Financial assets
Loans at amortized cost
103
-
30
Shares
3 106
2 688
2 889
Securities, bonds etc.
18 470
13 995
14 631
Financial derivatives
79
27
265
Bank deposits
573
662
493
Total financial assets in investment portfolio
22 331
17 372
18 307
Cash and bank deposits
163
46
324
Other receivables
72
58
52
Total operational financial assets
235
105
376
Reinsurance contract assets
1 256
1 170
1 093
Intangible assets
114
103
106
Tangible fixed assets
95
138
113
Total prepaid expenses
310
366
224
Assets discontinued operations
-
517
655
Total non-financial assets
1 775
2 295
2 192
Total assets
24 341
19 772
20 874
