CR 94.5% and 16% volume growth (local currencies) for the quarter

Protector Forsikring ASA recorded a profit of NOK 254m (219) for the quarter.

The insurance service result was NOK 157m (384) corresponding to a combined ratio of 94.5% (83.9). The result is driven by good results in the UK, Sweden and Norway while Denmark had a poor result primarily caused by two large claims, including the fire in Denmark's Old Stock Exchange.

Net income from assets under management was NOK 271m (-180) or 1.3% (-1). The total investment return including insurance finance income or expenses was NOK 242m (-38).

In Q2, gross written premiums amounted to NOK 3,551m, up 16% (16% in local currencies). The growth is driven by the UK and Norway. For the half year gross written premium came in at NOK 7,981m up 14% (12% in local currencies).

In the first half year, the company recorded a profit of NOK 710m (845). The insurance service result was NOK 397m (520) corresponding to a combined ratio of 92.9% (88.1). The total investment return was NOK 614m (484).

The Board has utilized its authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting 11 April 2024, and has decided to distribute a dividend of NOK 165m, corresponding to NOK 2.00 per share.