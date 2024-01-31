Protector Forsikring ASA is a Norway-based multinational insurance company. The Company offers liability insurance for big and medium-sized companies and the public sector in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and the UK. It offers insurance withing the segments of: Property, Liability, Motor, Personal and Travel. Protector operates in non-marine insurance. The Company has two business segments: The Commercial lines of business, which offers insurance for both small and big companies and affinity programs through brokers; and The Public lines of business, which has established itself as an insurer in the public sector in the Nordics with more than 600 municipalities and over 30 county councils.