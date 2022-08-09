Protector Forsikring : Oslo Børs – Protector Forsikring ASA – Received application for listing of bonds

Oslo Børs - Protector Forsikring ASA - Received application for listing of bonds

Subscribe

Oslo Børs has received an application for ISIN NO0011170045 to be admitted to

stock exchange listing.



The Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) applies from the time the application has been

made, including the issuer's disclosure obligation on inside information.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site