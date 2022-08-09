Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Protector Forsikring ASA
  News
  Summary
    PROT   NO0010209331

PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA

(PROT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-08-09 am EDT
117.60 NOK   +1.38%
Protector Forsikring : Oslo Børs – Protector Forsikring ASA – Received application for listing of bonds

08/09/2022 | 11:29am EDT
Oslo Børs - Protector Forsikring ASA - Received application for listing of bonds
09 Aug 2022 16:10 CEST

Company Name

PROTECTOR FORSIKRING

ISN

NO0010209331

Market

Oslo Børs

Symbol

PROT

Oslo Børs has received an application for ISIN NO0011170045 to be admitted to
stock exchange listing.

The Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) applies from the time the application has been
made, including the issuer's disclosure obligation on inside information.

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

Source

Protector Forsikring ASA

Provider

Oslo Børs Newspoint

Disclaimer

Protector Forsikring ASA published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 15:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 739 M 591 M 591 M
Net income 2022 410 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 9 556 M 984 M 984 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 411
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA
Duration : Period :
Protector Forsikring ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 116,00 NOK
Average target price 130,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Golfetto Høye Chief Executive Officer
Ditlev de Vibe Vanay Chief Financial Officer
Jostein Sørvoll Chief Executive Officer
Dag Marius Nereng Chief Investment Officer
Else Bugge Fougner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTECTOR FORSIKRING ASA7.01%984
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.73%83 321
CHUBB LIMITED-4.13%77 915
ALLIANZ SE-14.36%73 258
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD5.87%65 927
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-5.34%31 093