Protector Forsikring : Oslo Børs – Protector Forsikring ASA – Received application for listing of bonds

Oslo Børs - Protector Forsikring ASA - Received application for listing of bonds
Company Name
PROTECTOR FORSIKRING
ISN
NO0010209331
Market
Oslo Børs
Symbol
PROT
Oslo Børs has received an application for ISIN NO0011170045 to be admitted to
stock exchange listing.
The Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) applies from the time the application has been
made, including the issuer's disclosure obligation on inside information.
More information:
Source
Protector Forsikring ASA
Provider
Oslo Børs Newspoint
