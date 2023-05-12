Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proteome Sciences plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRM   GB0003104196

PROTEOME SCIENCES PLC

(PRM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:33:03 2023-05-12 am EDT
4.934 GBX   +13.43%
05:24aProteome Sciences expanding to US with San Diego facility
AN
05:11aProteome Sciences to Set Up Facility in California, US; Shares Rise 13%
MT
04/04Proteome Sciences full-year revenue rises; profit multiplies
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Proteome Sciences expanding to US with San Diego facility

05/12/2023 | 05:24am EDT
(Alliance News) - Drug development services provider Proteome Sciences PLC said it is expanding its proteomics services to the US, opening a facility in San Diego.

The London-based company said its US arm has begun recruitment and the facility will be fully-operations by the end of 2023.

"This is a major development for Proteome Sciences, building on the strong foundations of our services business in Europe. Whilst we already have an excellent customer base in the US, concerns over shipping costs, timing delays and customs delays have restricted the volume of orders that could be processed." Chief Scientific Officer Ian Pike said.

Chief Executive Mariola Sohngen said international expansion is a key part of the firm's growth strategy.

"With a major part of our service and reagent business already focused over there, it is a logical step to establish our own facility for customers in the US," Sohngen said.

Proteome Sciences shares were trading at 13% higher at 4.90 pence on Friday morning.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

