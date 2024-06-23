Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ), a pioneer in predictive diagnostics is pleased to announce that Eurobio Scientific has been appointed to distribute its PromarkerD predictive test for diabetic kidney disease in France.- Proteomics International has engaged with Eurobio Scientific for the exclusive distribution of the PromarkerD predictive test for diabetic kidney disease in France- Eurobio Scientific (EPA:ALERS) has a proven track record of marketing speciality diagnostic tests to public and private clinical laboratories- Eurobio Scientific is currently the leading independent distributor of in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) in France where 3.9 million people or 8.6 per cent of the adult population live with diabetes- France has one of the highest rates of end-stage renal disease in Europe - these patients could benefit from regular PromarkerD testing to enable early detection and intervention to prevent or delay disease progressionEurobio Scientific (EPA:ALERS) is a leading French company in the fields of in vitro diagnostics (IVD), life sciences, and biotechnology, and specialises in developing, manufacturing, and distributing diagnostic products and services. Eurobio Scientific has a proven track record of marketing speciality diagnostic tests to public and private clinical laboratories, and is currently the leading independent distributor of IVDs in France.Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said, "Eurobio Scientific's extensive distribution network across France ensures that our innovative PromarkerD predictive test can reach healthcare providers efficiently. Eurobio Scientific's strong relationships with key stakeholders, robust market knowledge and local expertise will drive demand for our test in this important market."PromarkerD is a cutting-edge diagnostic test specifically designed to predict the risk of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in individuals with diabetes. It provides a significant advancement in diabetes management by enabling early detection and intervention, which are crucial for preventing or delaying the progression of this serious complication to end stage renal disease (dialysis or kidney transplant).In France an estimated 3.9 million people, or 8.6% of the adult population, live with type 2 diabetes. The estimated direct costs of the disease in France exceeds EUR8.5 billion annually, and the country also has one of the highest rates of end-stage renal disease in Europe.Eurobio Scientific will become the exclusive distributors for the PromarkerD predictive test following a subdistribution agreement with Apacor Limited (UK) (Apacor), and under the terms of a master sub-distribution agreement between Apacor and Proteomics International.Proteomics International has previously worked successfully with Apacor to achieve a Medtech Innovation Briefing (MIB) on the PromarkerD predictive test for diabetic kidney disease by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in the United Kingdom (ASX 14 December 2022). MIBs, also known as 'NICE advice', are commissioned by the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and designed to increase awareness of new technologies for planning and commissioning new innovation in the UK healthcare industry. Proteomics International is currently working with Apacor towards incorporation of PromarkerD in the NICE guidelines and on the roll-out of PromarkerD to the private market in the UK (ASX 15 February 2023).The term of the agreements with Eurobio Scientific and Apacor are for five years, extendable for additional periods of five years by mutual agreement and exclusive to France. Proteomics International will receive payment for each PromarkerD kit sold. Each party has the right to terminate the agreement with immediate effect upon the breach of any material terms of the agreement. The agreements are also subject to the standard terms, including performance targets, conditions, and warranties typical of contracts of this type.Further details of the sub-distribution and master sub-distribution agreements are commercially sensitive and remain confidential. As for any novel test, market penetration cannot be predicted accurately, hence for the new market it is not possible to quantify the financial impact on Proteomics International in any given timeframe. PromarkerD is already CE Mark registered in the European Union.Proteomics International continues to target new markets for PromarkerD across multiple regions, with the agreement with Eurobio Scientific following the company's recently announced appointment of its sales agency in Europe (ASX 17 June).About PromarkerD(www.PromarkerD.com)Diabetic kidney disease (DKD) is a serious complication arising from diabetes which if unchecked can lead to dialysis or kidney transplant. PromarkerD is a prognostic test that can predict future kidney function decline in patients with type 2 diabetes and no existing DKD. The patented PromarkerD test system uses a simple blood test to detect a unique 'fingerprint' of the early onset of the disease by measuring three serum protein biomarkers, combined with three routinely available conventional clinical variables (age, HDL cholesterol and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR)). A cloud-based algorithm integrates the results into a patient risk report. In clinical studies published in leading journals PromarkerD correctly predicted up to 86% of otherwise healthy diabetics who went on to develop diabetic kidney disease within four years.The PromarkerD test is CE Mark registered in the European Union.Further information is available through the PromarkerD web portal.To visit the PromarkerD virtual booth please see: www.PromarkerD.com/productAbout Eurobio Scientific (www.eurobio-scientific.com)Eurobio Scientific (EPA:ALERS) is a key player in the field of speciality in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialisation of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 290 employees and four production units based in the Paris region, in Germany, in the Netherlands and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bunde Germany, Antwerp Belgium, Utrecht in The Netherlands and Milan in Italy.





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.





Dr Richard Lipscombe Managing Director Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd T: +61 8 9389 1992 E: enquiries@proteomicsinternational.com Proteomics International (Europe) Plesmanweg 9, 7602 PD Almelo The Netherlands T: +31 85 40 11 173 E: Europe@PromarkerD.eu Dirk van Dissel Investor Relations & Corporate Advisor Candour Advisory T: +61 408 326 367 E: dirk@candouradvisory.com.au Lisa Barnes Public Relations Profile Media T: +61 416 583 672 E: lisab@profilemedia.com.au