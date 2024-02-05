https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/354473MX

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) is pleased to release a copy of the presentation to be provided by Dr Richard Lipscombe to delegates at Euroz Hartleys Healthcare Forum being held on 6 February 2024.*To view the presentation, please visit:





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd:



Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.





Source:

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Contact:

Dr Richard Lipscombe Managing Director Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd T: +61 8 9389 1992 E: enquiries@proteomicsinternational.com Dirk van Dissel Investor Relations & Corporate Advisor Candour Advisory T: +61 408 326 367 E: dirk@candouradvisory.com.au Kyle Moss Corporate Advisor Euroz Hartleys T: +61 8 9488 1400 E: kmoss@eurozhartleys.com