Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ), a pioneer in predictive diagnostics is pleased to announce a milestone for its novel blood test for endometriosis, PromarkerEndo, with the clinical validation of the biomarker panel in an independent patient group. The results are being presented at the 29th Annual Lorne Proteomics Symposium, the annual conference of the Australasian Proteomics Society, held 31 January - 3 February 2024.- Proteomics International's novel PromarkerEndo blood test for endometriosis advances with biomarker panel clinically validated in an independent patient group- Endometriosis affects an estimated one in seven women and girls in Australia, often causing pain and infertility, with diagnosis currently taking an average of 7.5 years- Latest results presented at the 29th Annual Lorne Proteomics Symposium, Victoria, AustraliaProteomics International's simple blood test utilises biomarkers-protein 'fingerprints' in the blood-to screen for endometriosis. The Company's prototype diagnostic test previously identified up to 90 percent of patients when comparing moderate or severe endometriosis to symptomatic controls (no endometriosis) in a study of over 901 participants [ASX March 24, 2023].The aim of the current study was to confirm that the panel of previously identified protein biomarkers change in concentration as severity of endometriosis increases, and this was successfully achieved. The study analysed an independent clinical cohort comprising patients obtained from the St John of God Subiaco Hospital Gynaecological Cancer Research Group [ASX 30 June 2022], with either clinically confirmed presence (N=87) or absence of endometriosis (N=154) and healthy controls (N=47). The results demonstrated excellent statistical significance of multiple biomarkers in diagnosing endometriosis. Due to missing clinical variables and small sample size however, analysis using the previously developed prototype diagnostic model was not possible. See the attached presentation for further information.Proteomics International's Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said, "The results presented at the conference are compelling, and further strengthen the diagnostic performance of PromarkerEndo.Confirming the clinical performance of the biomarkers in an independent patient group was a critical milestone in the development of our potential breakthrough blood test. The next step in bringing PromarkerEndo to the clinic is a larger validation study to confirm the accuracy of the test, which is already progressing. Of equal significance, we are delighted to see our PromarkerTM platform performing so well and mirroring the success we see with the PromarkerEso diagnostic test for oesophageal cancer [ASX 1 February 2024]."Endometriosis is a common and painful disease that affects approximately one in seven women and girls, often starting in teenagers (see PIQ Annual Report 2023). It occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body where it does not belong. At the moment, there is no simple way to test for the condition, which can cause pain and infertility, and costs Australia $9.7 billion each year.The current gold standard for detection is an invasive laparoscopy followed by histopathology, a surgical procedure where a camera is inserted into the pelvis through a small cut in the abdominal wall and then a biopsy is taken for analysis. On average, it takes women 7.5 years to be diagnosed. PromarkerEndo could provide early screening to rule in or rule out the need for invasive surgery in women presenting with symptoms of endometriosis.*To view tables and figures, please visit:





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.





