Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ), a pioneer in predictive diagnostics is pleased to announce a milestone for its novel blood test for oesophageal adenocarcinoma, PromarkerEso, with the clinical validation of the biomarker panel in a second independent patient group.- Proteomics International's novel PromarkerEso blood test for oesophageal adenocarcinoma advances with biomarker panel clinically validated in second independent patient group- Test targets both oesophageal adenocarcinoma and patients with pre-malignant condition Barrett's oesophagus which affects 1-2% of adults and can arise from chronic acid reflux- Oesophageal cancer is the 6th leading cause of cancer-related mortality, the 7th most common cancer globally and has a less than 20% five-year survival rate- Latest results presented at the 29th Annual Lorne Proteomics Symposium, Victoria, AustraliaThe results are being presented at the 29th Annual Lorne Proteomics Symposium, the annual conference of the Australasian Proteomics Society, held 31 January - 3 February 2024.Proteomics International's simple blood test utilises biomarkers-protein 'fingerprints' in the blood-to screen for oesophageal adenocarcinoma. The Company's prototype diagnostic test previously identified 89% of patients with oesophageal adenocarcinoma and 92% of patients without the disease in studies of 300 patients across two patient cohorts [ASX 8 September 2023].The aim of the current study was to confirm that the panel of previously identified glycoprotein biomarkers change in concentration in patients with oesophageal adenocarcinoma, and this was successfully achieved.The study analysed a second independent clinical cohort comprising patients obtained from the Victorian Cancer Biobank [ASX 23 July 2023], with clinically diagnosed oesophageal adenocarcinoma (N=66) or healthy controls (N=99). The results demonstrated excellent statistical significance of multiple biomarkers in diagnosing oesophageal cancer. Due to missing clinical variables and small sample size however, analysis using the previously developed prototype diagnostic models was not possible. See the attached presentation for further information.Proteomics International's Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said, "The results presented at the conference are exciting, and further strengthen the diagnostic performance of PromarkerEso. Confirming the clinical performance of the biomarkers in a second independent patient group was a critical milestone in the development of our potential breakthrough blood test. The next step in bringing PromarkerEso to the clinic is a larger validation study to confirm the diagnostic accuracy of the test, which is already progressing.Of equal significance, we are delighted to see our PromarkerTM platform performing so well and mirroring the success we see with the PromarkerEndo diagnostic test for endometriosis [ASX 1 February 2024]."Oesophageal adenocarcinoma is the most common form of oesophageal cancer and is an area of significant unmet medical need. The overall five-year survival rate for this cancer is less than 20 per cent, and 1 in 20 cancer deaths worldwide in 2018 were attributed to oesophageal cancer. An estimated 10-15% of patients with chronic acid reflux develop Barrett's oesophagus, a condition which is asymptomatic and affects 1-2% of Western populations.Screening for oesophageal adenocarcinoma currently requires a specialist endoscopy procedure that costs US$2,750 per patient in the United States, where the total expenditure on treating oesophageal cancer was $2.9 billion in 2018. In particular, people with Barrett's oesophagus are much more likely to get oesophageal adenocarcinoma, and are advised to get regular endoscopies to screen for oesophageal cancer.PromarkerEso could provide such early screening, both for early diagnosis of the disease, and to closely monitor at-risk patients and rule in or rule out the need for surgical procedures.*To view the Presentation, please visit:





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins.





Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Dr Richard Lipscombe
Managing Director
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd
T: +61 8 9389 1992
E: enquiries@proteomicsinternational.com