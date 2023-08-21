Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd is an Australia-based medical technology company. The Company is engaged in predictive diagnostics and bio-analytical services. The Company specializes in proteomics, the study of the structure and function of proteins. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for chronic diseases. The Company operates in three business units unified by a technology platform: PromarkerD, Diagnostics and Analytical Services. The PromarkerD test system is a blood test that assess the risk of diabetic kidney disease (DKD) in patients with type 2 diabetes. Diagnostics includes Promarker platform, used to discover, verify, and analytically validate the panel of protein biomarkers for diabetic kidney disease. Its Analytical Services includes a proteomics-based technology platform, used to test, and validate the protein composition of varied range of products.