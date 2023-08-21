Proteomics International Laboratories Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported net loss was AUD 6.18 million compared to AUD 4.97 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.05 compared to AUD 0.05 a year ago.
Proteomics International Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:56 pm
