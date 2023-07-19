Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) has been invited to present the latest results from its novel blood test for oesophageal adenocarcinoma at the 19th ISDE World Congress for Esophageal Diseases in Toronto, Canada, 8-10 September 2023.- Proteomics International invited to present latest results on blood test for oesophageal cancer at the 19th ISDE World Congress for Esophageal Diseases in Toronto, Canada- Test targets both oesophageal adenocarcinoma and pre-malignant condition Barrett's oesophagus- Research expanded to include a further 350 cancer samples from the Victorian Cancer Biobank- Oesophageal cancer is the 6th leading cause of cancer-related mortality and the 7th most common cancer globallyThe test has previously shown strong diagnostic performance, with a prototype version correctly identifying up to 90 per cent of patients with oesophageal adenocarcinoma. It has already been validated using 300 samples from two independent clinical cohorts [ASX 27 September 2022].The conference comes as Proteomics International signs an agreement to access 350 additional patient samples from the Victorian Cancer Biobank. The cohort comprises blood samples from oesophageal and other selected cancer patients. These samples will be used for external validation of the accuracy of the Company's current prototype oesophageal cancer test, with results expected early next year.Oesophageal adenocarcinoma is the most common form of oesophageal cancer and is an area of significant unmet medical need. Screening currently requires a specialist endoscopy procedure that costs US$2,750 per patient in the United States, where the total expenditure on treating oesophageal cancer was $2.9 billion in 2018. The overall five-year survival rate for this cancer is less than 20 per cent, and 1 in 20 cancer deaths worldwide in 2018 were attributed to oesophageal cancer.Proteomics International's test uses biomarkers-protein 'fingerprints' in the blood-to diagnose both oesophageal adenocarcinoma and Barrett's oesophagus, a pre-malignant condition associated with an increased risk of oesophageal adenocarcinoma. An estimated 10-15% of patients with chronic acid reflux develop Barrett's oesophagus, a condition which is asymptomatic and affects 1-2% of Western populations.People with Barrett's oesophagus are much more likely to get oesophageal adenocarcinoma, and are advised to get regular endoscopies to screen for oesophageal cancer [PIQ Annual Report 2022].Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said the samples from the Victorian Cancer Biobank will allow the Company to expand its study and provide added confidence in the test's diagnostic performance. "This technology has the potential to act as a screening test for oesophageal adenocarcinoma, providing earlier diagnosis without the need for an invasive endoscopy. We believe an externally-validated test will garner significant interest, both commercially and in the clinic."The Victorian Cancer Biobank through the Cancer Council Victoria as Lead Agency is supported by the Victorian Government through the Victorian Cancer Agency, a business unit of the Department of Health.About the PromarkerTM PlatformProteomics International's diagnostics development is made possible by the Company's proprietary biomarker discovery platform called Promarker, which searches for protein 'fingerprints' in a sample. This disruptive technology can identify proteins that distinguish between people who have a disease and people who do not, using only a simple blood test. It is a powerful alternative to genetic testing. The technology is so versatile it can be used to identify fingerprints from any biological source, from wheat seeds to human serum. The Promarker platform was previously used to develop PromarkerD, a world-first predictive test for diabetic kidney disease, that is currently being commercialised. Other tests in development include for asthma & COPD, oesophageal cancer, diabetic retinopathy and oxidative stress.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd:



Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.





Source:

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Contact:

Dr Richard Lipscombe Managing Director Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd T: +61 8 9389 1992 E: enquiries@proteomicsinternational.com Dirk van Dissel Investor Relations & Corporate Advisor Candour Advisory T: +61 408 326 367 E: dirk@candouradvisory.com.au Kyle Moss Corporate Advisor Euroz Hartleys T: +61 8 9488 1400 E: kmoss@eurozhartleys.com