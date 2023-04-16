Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Renews ISO 13485 and ISO 17025 Accreditations

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) is pleased to announce that the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) of Australia has approved the continuation of the Company's ISO 17025 accreditation, and the British Standards Institution (BSI) has renewed the Company's ISO 13485 certification. Both renewals will benefit the upcoming global product launch of the PromarkerD test for predicting diabetic kidney disease, and underpin the Company's analytical testing services and its strong pipeline of innovative diagnostic tests under development.



ISO 17025 accreditation for Laboratory Testing demonstrates and promotes national and global confidence in a laboratory's standards as being deemed technically competent and ensures the delivery of accurate, valid and reliable results. The certification facilitates cooperation with other international laboratories and regulatory organisations. Proteomics International proudly received the world's first ISO 17025 laboratory accreditation for proteomics services in 2009.



ISO 13485 certification ensures safety and quality management from the design and development to manufacture and sale of medical devices. It has been adopted globally including in the European Union, Australia, Japan, Singapore and the United States as a primary standard for quality assurance.



Proteomics International first achieved ISO 13485 certification in 2021.



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said regular accreditation and certification of our organisation by these independent bodies (NATA and BSI) demonstrates that all our practices from testing in the laboratory and delivery of results, to the successful manufacturing and sales of medical diagnostic tests are held to global quality standards. "The breadth of our accreditations speak to our company's world class capabilities across analytical services, biomarker discovery and developing innovative diagnostic tests".







About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd:



Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.





