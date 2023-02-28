Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Proteomics International Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIQ   AU000000PIQ0

PROTEOMICS INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES LIMITED

(PIQ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:55:04 2023-02-27 pm EST
0.9600 AUD   -2.54%
05:45pProteomics International Laboratories Ltd US update - PromarkerD Licensing Negotiations
AW
02/15Proteomics International Laboratories Extends Predictive Test Distribution Agreement in Britain
MT
02/14Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Extends its Distribution Agreement with Apacor Limited to Bring its PromarkerD Predictive Test for Diabetic Kidney Disease to Patients in England, Scotland and Wales
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd US update - PromarkerD Licensing Negotiations

02/28/2023 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
US update - PromarkerD licensing negotiations

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) advises that it is in the closing stages of finalising the detailed terms of its Exclusive Licence Agreement with Sonic Healthcare USA for use of the Company's PromarkerD predictive test for diabetic kidney disease in the United States.

Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said the relationship between the two organisations continues to strengthen. "Whilst the process of finalising the terms of the Exclusive Licence Agreement has taken the parties past the 28 February expiry date in the binding letter of intent [ASX 31 January], both organisations have already committed substantial resources towards a successful roll-out of PromarkerD across the USA and are still working actively together to achieve this."

The parties signed a binding and exclusive letter of intent in August to enter into an Exclusive Licence Agreement for the PromarkerD predictive test [ASX 9 August]. The Company will update the market once the Exclusive Licence Agreement has been signed.



About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd:

Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL (ASX: PIQ), a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.



Source:
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd



Contact:

Dr Richard Lipscombe
Managing Director
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd
T: +61 8 9389 1992
E: enquiries@proteomicsinternational.com

Dirk van Dissel 
Investor Relations & Corporate Advisor
Candour Advisory
T: +61 408 326 367
E: dirk@candouradvisory.com.au

Kyle Moss
Corporate Advisor
Euroz Hartleys
T: +61 8 9488 1400
E: kmoss@eurozhartleys.com

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about PROTEOMICS INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES LIMITED
05:45pProteomics International Laboratories Ltd US update - PromarkerD Licensing Negotiation..
AW
02/15Proteomics International Laboratories Extends Predictive Test Distribution Agreement in..
MT
02/14Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Extends its Distribution Agreement with Apaco..
CI
01/30Proteomics International Laboratories Limited Announces Letter of Intent with Sonic Hea..
CI
01/27Proteomics International Laboratories Raises AU$1.8 Million from Options Exercise
MT
01/11Proteomics International Laboratories Applies for Quotation of 50,000 Shares
MT
01/04Proteomics International Extends LOI for Proposed Licensing Deal With Sonic Healthcare'..
MT
01/04Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Extends Term of Its Letter of Intent with Son..
CI
01/03Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Announce AMA Approval of PromarkerD Test for..
AW
01/02Proteomics International Laboratories Secures Reimbursement Code in the US for Diagnost..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3,90 M 2,63 M 2,63 M
Net income 2023 -5,10 M -3,44 M -3,44 M
Net cash 2023 4,70 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
P/E ratio 2023 -22,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 114 M 76,9 M 76,9 M
EV / Sales 2023 28,0x
EV / Sales 2024 11,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart PROTEOMICS INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Proteomics International Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTEOMICS INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,96 AUD
Average target price 1,77 AUD
Spread / Average Target 84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Lipscombe Managing Director & Director
Jacqueline Antoinette Christina Gray Chief Financial Officer
Neville Gardiner Non-Executive Chairman
Bringans Scott Head-Research
Kirsten Peters Head-Clinical Studies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTEOMICS INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES LIMITED3.68%79
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.92%80 876
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-0.48%73 888
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.2.07%34 465
BIONTECH SE-12.89%31 801
GENMAB A/S-8.94%24 915