  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Proteomics International Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIQ   AU000000PIQ0

PROTEOMICS INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES LIMITED

(PIQ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:17 2023-03-16 am EDT
0.7200 AUD   -8.86%
07:15aProteomics International Laboratories Ltd Webinar and Q&A
AW
03/15Proteomics International Laboratories to Resubmit Medicare Application for Diagnostic Test in Australia
MT
02/28Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd US update - PromarkerD Licensing Negotiations
AW
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd Webinar and Q&A

03/16/2023 | 07:15am EDT
Proteomics International Webinar and Q&A

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) is pleased to invite shareholders, investors and interested parties to an online update on the recent announcement regarding the application for PromarkerD's listing on the Australian Medicare Benefits Schedule hosted by MD, Dr Richard Lipscombe.

The webinar will be held on Friday, 17 March 11:30am AEDT (8.30am AWST).

For the Q&A session, investors are invited to send questions for the webinar prior to 9:30am AEDT (6:30am WST) Friday 17th March to: dirk@candouradvisory.com.au

Register for the webinar at the link below:
https://ccmediaframe.com/?id=lYS2LHSd

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining.



About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd:

Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.



Source:
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd



Contact:

Dr Richard Lipscombe
Managing Director
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd
T: +61 8 9389 1992
E: enquiries@proteomicsinternational.com

Dirk van Dissel 
Investor Relations & Corporate Advisor
Candour Advisory
T: +61 408 326 367 
E: dirk@candouradvisory.com.au

Kyle Moss
Corporate Advisor
Euroz Hartleys
T: +61 8 9488 1400
E: kmoss@eurozhartleys.com

© ABN Newswire 2023
